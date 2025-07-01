This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

The Senate, during a vote-a-rama on the One Big Beautiful Bill on Monday afternoon, failed to include a provision that would end illegal aliens from fraudulently receiving Medicaid benefits.

One Republican, RINO Susan Collins of Maine, actually voted for illegal aliens to continue receiving Medicaid benefits! Four Democrats voted in favor of the Motion.

Per Townhall, the vote to remove illegals from Medicaid failed by a margin of 56-44.

Removing illegals from Medicaid benefits was one of the key provisions in the bill that the unelected Senate Parliamentarian rejected by applying the “Byrd Rule.” This causes these provisions to require 60 votes instead of a simple majority.

If it weren’t for the Senate Parliamentarian’s rejection of this measure, it would have passed.

This failed vote comes after RINO Thom Tillis, who announced he will not seek reelection after Trump slammed him in a statement, was railing on the Senate Floor against the bill’s cuts to Medicaid for illegal aliens, refugees, and asylum seekers.

“Republicans are about to make a mistake on health care and betray a promise. It is inescapable that this bill in its current form will betray the very promise that Donald J. Trump made in the Oval Office—or in the Cabinet Room, when I was there with Finance—where he said, ‘we can go after waste, fraud, and abuse on any programs,'” Tillis said, claiming that the President was relying on bad advice that would hurt Americans.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to his dishonest rant during a press briefing earlier on Monday, saying that Tillis is "wrong" as she highlighted how the bill protects American citizens who need Medicaid assistance and removes 1.4 million illegals from the program.

"He is just wrong, and the President and the vast majority of Republicans who are supportive of this legislation are right. This bill protects Medicaid, as I laid out for you, for those who truly deserve this program, the needy, pregnant women, children, sick Americans who physically cannot work. And what it does is it ensures that able bodied Americans who can work 20 hours a week are actually doing so, and that will therefore strengthen and protect those benefits for Americans who need it, as well as cutting out the waste, fraud and abuse, as well as getting 1.4 million illegal aliens off of the program," Leavitt told reporters.

"So all of those measures are actually going to protect it for those who need it. That's the President's position, and that's what this bill does, and that's why Republicans need to vote for it and get it to the President's desk."

The House is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to vote on the final version of the bill as passed by the Senate.

However, it is unclear how many Republicans plan to oppose the bill due to the changes made during the Senate's debate.

