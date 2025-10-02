This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A Secret Service Agent fell asleep on the job at the United Nations General Assembly last week. The unidentified agent also left his fully automatic rifle unattended while taking a bathroom break.

The agent was relieved of his duties.

Per RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree:

A SecretService Uniformed Division officer allegedly fell asleep on the job — in full public view — while providing security at the United Nations General Assembly last Thursday, multiple law enforcement sources told RCPolitics. The same officer, an overweight African American man, also has been accused of leaving his semi-automatic rifle (what appears to be a SR16) unattended while taking a bathroom break from his security duties, according to these sources. New York Police Department officers witnessed and took photos of what they considered the officer’s unprofessional behavior — what they described as sleeping on the job and leaving the rifle unattended — and reported it to their superiors at the multi-agency command center, which included representatives from the Secret Service, the NYPD, and other law enforcement agencies. A Secret Service spokesperson told RCPolitics that the USSS Uniformed Division officer was relieved of his operational duties “immediately after leadership was notified” of the alleged unprofessional behavior, and the officer returned to Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service released a statement to RealClearPolitics:

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of a Sept. 25 incident where a Uniformed Division officer working security near the United Nations General Assembly in New York City reportedly engaged in unprofessional behavior, including leaving a firearm unattended for a brief time in a secure zone before returning to the weapon. The officer was relieved of their operational duties immediately after leadership was notified that afternoon, returned to Washington, D.C. and subsequently placed on administrative leave pending a disciplinary review. The Secret Service has strict professional standards that all employees are expected to meet, and individuals who are found to have violated these standards will face disciplinary action.”

This is just one of the many security issues at the United Nations General Assembly last week.

A Trump Administration official in the Health and Human Services Department was stalked, recorded, verbally abused and physically assaulted at the United Nations last Thursday.

According to Fox News, the HHS official was followed into a bathroom, verbally abused and physically assaulted by a “deranged leftist.”

The unidentified “lunatic” was arrested. It is unclear how the suspect got through the several layers of security at the United Nations.

President Trump returned to the United Nations General Assembly stage in New York City for a major address to the General Assembly last Tuesday.

First Lady Melania and President Trump walked through the building and stepped on an escalator that was surrounded by people. There were two escalators going up to the next floor. Melania Trump stepped on the escalator on the left followed by President Trump. As soon as President Trump stepped on the escalator it came to a halt. However, the escalator on the right continued to operate.

Melania reacted quickly and started walking up the escalator stairs, followed by President Trump and his entourage.

The White House last Tuesday afternoon demanded an investigation amid reports that UN staffers intentionally stopped the escalator as President Trump and First Lady Melania were stepping on in a major security breach.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, along with a report that UN staffers may turn off the escalators to make Trump walk up the stairs.

President Trump last Wednesday evening called for the UN staffers who intentionally stopped the escalators at the United Nations this week to be jailed.

Trump also demanded an investigation into three “very sinister events” that took place at the United Nations.

