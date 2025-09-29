This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

The stopped escalator and teleprompter incidents during President Trump’s visit to the UN earlier this week just got placed into a disturbing new context.

As we highlighted, the incidents are suspected to have been sabotage, with reports prior to Trump’s visit indicating this was going to be done by UN insiders as a way of trolling Trump.

The stopped escalator in particular highlighted a weakness in Trump’s security detail as he along with other officials and the First Lady were momentarily left stationary and exposed.

Now it has emerged that there was a violent leftist inside the building who was arrested for assaulting a Trump administration official.

The deranged lunatic, who has since been released from custody pending a court appearance, was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Details have not emerged as to exactly what kind of weapon the person was in possession of.

The Trump official works in international relations for the Department of Health and Human Services and was in New York City serving in a support role for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the department’s leadership team at UNGA.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly related her account of the incident to Fox News, noting “An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security.”

“Thankfully, the official is safe, and the lunatic was arrested, but this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech,” Kelly added.

“The UN must answer why these highly concerning incidents continue to happen against the president and his staff,” Kelly proclaimed.

We are outraged that a member of the U.S. delegation was physically assaulted inside of UN Headquarters the afternoon of September 25,” a U.S. UN spokesperson told Fox News, adding “This attack must be addressed swiftly, and consequences must be felt.”

The official added that the UN “has devolved into an arena where an American delegation member is harassed and assaulted,” further noting “If you can’t keep people safe in your own building, how can you claim to be the world’s diplomatic center?”

Why were all these security lapses allowed to occur?

