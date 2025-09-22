This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Mere hours before Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Republican commentator Scott Jennings unleashed on Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett for branding the late Turning Point USA founder a racist who “continuously targeted people of color.”

Crockett, who voted against a House resolution honoring Kirk’s life and condemning his assassination, lamented that more “caucasian” Democrats didn’t join the 58 “no” votes, calling it a “heartbreaking” failure to recognize the “harm” Kirk allegedly inflicted on communities of color.

Jennings, drawing from years of personal experience with Kirk, didn’t hold back. “Well, she’s lying,” he fired off, adding, “I mean, Charlie Kirk targeted nobody. He was not racist in any way.”

He emphasized his deep familiarity with Kirk’s work: “I’ve listened to hours and hours and hours and hours of Charlie Kirk debates and talks and have been with Charlie Kirk and did events with Charlie Kirk and knew Charlie Kirk. There wasn’t a racist bone in his body.”

The timing made Crockett’s remarks especially galling to Jennings, who called them “nothing but a malicious smear, on the very day that people are remembering Charlie, and he’s going to be laid to rest.”

He tied it to broader Democratic hypocrisy, noting votes against the resolution and smears from figures like Rep. Ilhan Omar: “When I hear people say, we need to come together and both sides need to turn down the rhetoric, you know, a lot of the people saying that need to look inward right now.”

Kirk’ assassination has sparked fierce debates over political violence, with conservatives like Jennings pointing to left-wing rhetoric as a catalyst—echoing the suspect’s texts railing against Kirk’s “hatred.” On X, Jennings has amplified this narrative, compiling threads of online left-wing celebrations of Kirk’s death and warning against attempts to “both-sides” the tragedy.

Crockett doubled down during the interview, likening Kirk to a “Confederate relic” and again comparing President Trump to Hitler, even as host Dana Bash pressed her on her own inflammatory past statements.

The exchange highlights deepening partisan rifts, with Kirk’s widow, Erika, urging forgiveness in his memory amid the vitriol.

