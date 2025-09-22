This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Erika Kirk forgave her husband’s alleged assassin Sunday during a speech at the memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, saying he would not respond with hatred.

The accused assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested by police on the evening of Sept. 11, roughly 33 hours after Kirk was fatally shot while taking part in a “Prove Me Wrong” event at Utah Valley University.

In the midst of an emotional speech, Erika Kirk recounted the Biblical account of Jesus Christ on the cross forgiving those who crucified him.

WATCH:

“On the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do,’” Mrs. Kirk said, choking up with emotion. “That man, that young man… I forgive him.”

The audience erupted in applause and emotion for approximately 45 seconds as Erika Kirk broke down in tears.

“I forgive him because it is what Christ did,” Mrs. Kirk said. “It is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love, and always all. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Prior to forgiving the assassin, Mrs. Kirk told a capacity crowd that filled up State Farm Stadium why Charlie Kirk went to the college campuses.

“Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the west, the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions and the men consumed with resentment, anger and hate,” Erika Kirk said, choking up at times. “Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA, and when he went onto campus, he was looking to show them a better path and, a better life that was right there for the taking. He wanted to show them now. My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share