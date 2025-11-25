STORY #1 - A powerful new documentary is triggering national outrage as families step forward to expose what they say is government-funded child kidnapping carried out under the banner of CPS.

Testimony after testimony reveals a system that can rip a child from loving parents, then bury them in lawfare the moment they fight back.

The film centers on Baby Cyrus, an Idaho infant taken after doctors misdiagnosed his rare vomiting condition and turned that failure into false claims of neglect. His grandfather, Diego Rodriguez, says this is happening everywhere, and the numbers prove it.



The documentary shows 480,000 children taken by CPS last year, with CPS admitting it was wrong 83.3 percent of the time. More than half of those children never see their parents again, roughly 215,000 families permanently shattered. Rodriguez warns the deeper cause is a federal funding pipeline that rewards taking children instead of protecting families.

The full documentary, posted by Ryan Matta, shows how fast this nightmare can happen to anyone. Watch it, share it, and stay alert.

Watch the full report here.

STORY #2 - A gaming platform used by nearly 36 million children is rolling out mandatory facial recognition, and the timing could not be more alarming.

What looks like “child safety” is quickly transforming into a real-world test run for a global digital ID system that pulls in both kids and adults.

Roblox, one of the world’s largest gaming platforms, is launching an age-verification program that scans users’ faces and sorts them into age brackets. Nearly 40 percent of its players are under 13. The company claims the images are deleted, but a third-party vendor, Persona, processes every frame. Persona is backed by Founders Fund, co-founded by Peter Thiel, a reported Epstein associate, raising serious questions about who is collecting children’s biometrics and for what purpose.

Civil liberties groups say this is exactly how permanent digital dossiers are created. Data breaches, location tracking, behavioral monitoring, and algorithmic profiling are already everywhere. Add a child’s face to that ecosystem and the stakes change forever.

If your kids use Roblox, you need to understand what this rollout really means.

Watch the full report here.

STORY #3 - A new peer-reviewed study has uncovered a stunning breakthrough: nattokinase, a natural enzyme from fermented soybeans, dissolves 84% of amyloid microclots within just two hours in vitro.

For anyone alarmed by the strange white clots turning up in embalmers’ reports and post-vaccine blood tests, the timing of this discovery could not be more critical.

Researchers used purified recombinant nattokinase and high-resolution automated microscopy to observe the enzyme attacking amyloid fibrin microclots in real time. At the higher dose, total clot numbers plunged from 920 to 150, with major reductions in both clot intensity and size.

According to epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, these misfolded fibrin structures were found in 100 percent of subjects in last week’s study, a finding he says demands immediate attention. For the first time, there is laboratory evidence that a safe, widely accessible compound may help break these clots down.

This may be the most important development yet. The real question now is what human trials will reveal.



Watch the full report here.

