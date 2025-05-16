This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

The Trump administration is planning to drop recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers, and children get COVID-19 vaccines as a matter of routine, according to unnamed sources quoted by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is expected to remove the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for those groups around the same time it launches a new framework for approving vaccines, the people said,” per WSJ.

The recommendation—currently given to everyone six months and older, including pregnant women—halt is expected “in the coming days.”

The WSJ report clarified that it “wasn’t clear if the department is planning to remove the recommendation for Covid-19 shots entirely for those groups, or just suggest that patients talk with their doctors about risks and benefits.”

CDC data show 38,541 deaths have been linked to the COVID jab since 2020, but if fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported—as a 2010 HHS-funded Harvard analysis suggests—the real number could exceed 3.8 million, compared to just 7,109 deaths that got propoxyphene pulled after nearly 30 years on the market.

Perhaps that’s why “[f]ewer people are getting Covid-19 shots than in the early days of the pandemic,” as WSJ notes. “As of April, about 13% of children and 14% of pregnant women had received the most recent Covid shot, according to the CDC.”

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, newly appointed Chief Medical Advisor to the RFK Jr.-led Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, is calling for an immediate moratorium on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, citing “overwhelming evidence” of harm and a widespread crisis of vaccine injury.

A former U.K. government advisor and leading cardiologist, Malhotra says the shots have caused more harm than good and urges state-level legislation to halt their use permanently.

Whether the feds pull the recommendation entirely or not, the writing’s on the wall—this is the beginning of the end for the mRNA COVID shot.

