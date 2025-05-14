RFK Jr. just walked into Congress and took down his biggest critics in one fell swoop.

This was a masterclass.

A dentist congressman came out swinging on fluoride. By the time Kennedy finished, he realized he picked the wrong fight.

Then, a Democrat tried to accuse Kennedy of politicizing children’s health—but he got emotional, broke through the noise, and completely flipped the script on her.

If you watch one thing today, make it this. Kennedy just took the MAHA agenda to the next level.

Right out of the gate in his first major congressional hearing as HHS Secretary, Kennedy laid out a sweeping plan to reshape HHS from the ground up.

Here’s what’s on deck:

Ending “gain-of-function experiments and research based upon radical gender ideology”

A full-scale crackdown on fentanyl and drug addiction

$94 billion toward better food, fitness, and childcare

FDA action to remove toxic chemicals from the food supply

Slashing wasteful NIH projects

Merging mental health and addiction programs for faster, better care

Giving local leaders more power to fix problems in their own communities

A major upgrade to Head Start, the early education program for low-income children

“We intend to make the Trump HHS not just the most effective, but also the most compassionate in U.S. history,” Kennedy said.

Then came a tense back-and-forth with Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who tried to pin him down on tobacco prevention funding. Kennedy didn’t just answer—he flipped the entire narrative.

DeLauro asked, “Do you commit to following the law, again, fully obligating those funds so that we can help adults who want to quit using tobacco and prevent teens from becoming addicted?”

Kennedy fired back: “Allow me to answer that by pointing out the absolute cataclysmic disorganization of this agency. Under your oversight, for 40 years, we had nine separate offices of Women’s Health.”

And he didn’t stop there.

“When we consolidate them, the Democrats say we’re eliminating them. We’re not. We’re still appropriating the 3.7 billion, but we’re not keeping all nine. We had eight separate offices for minority health. We eliminated one. We had 27 HIV offices.”

DeLauro tried to interrupt—“Okay, let me just. I’m going to—”

But Kennedy kept rolling: “We had 59 behavioral health programs.”

At that point, DeLauro backed off: “I’m well over time.”

One of the most jaw-dropping moments came when Rep. Mike Simpson, a dentist, tried to challenge Kennedy on fluoride—and instantly regretted it.

“We better put a lot more money into dental education because we’re going to need a whole lot more dentists [if we ban fluoride],” Simpson said.

The rebuttal was too easy for Kennedy.

“We now know that virtually all the benefit [from fluoride] is from topical, and we can get that through mouthwashes. We can get through fluoridated toothpastes.”

Then came the line that hit hard:

“The National Toxicity Program issued a report in August, a meta review of all the science that now exists on fluoride, and showed a direct inverse correlation between fluoride exposure dose and lower IQ.”

“Which is an issue that we all have to be concerned with. We want high IQ kids right now,” Kennedy added.

Later, Rep. Steny Hoyer demanded answers on HHS budget cuts—but Kennedy was ready with numbers and a blunt dose of reality.

“We’re spending $2 trillion a year that we don’t have!”

He followed up: “When you’re spending $2 trillion more than you have, you have to make cuts.”

Hoyer pressed again. Kennedy stayed firm.

“The cuts that were done were cuts that were to duplication, to redundancy, to streamlining,” he said. “We increased our workforce 70% in four years. So we were going back to the 2019 levels.”

Then came a moment of visible deflation from Rep. Mark Pocan, who tried—repeatedly—to get Kennedy to endorse vaccines.

“If you had a child today, would you vaccinate that child for measles?” Pocan asked.

Kennedy didn’t bite.

“What I would say is my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant,” he said. “I think what we’re going to try to do is to lay out the pros and cons, the risks and benefits accurately as we understand them.”

Pocan pressed again: “Can you talk about chickenpox?”

Kennedy exposed a reality Pocan didn’t want to hear:

“Again, I don’t want to give advice. I can tell you in Europe, they don’t use the chickenpox vaccine specifically because the preclinical trial shows that when you inoculate the population for chickenpox, you get shingles in older people, which is more dangerous.”

Desperate for something, Pocan asked, “Polio?”

“Again, I don’t want to be giving advice,” Kennedy replied.

Pocan backed off with a clear look of disappointment: “That’s fair. No, that’s fair. Like I said, I was not doing it as a gotcha…”

Before we continue: if you’re not following me yet, you might be missing the real story behind the headlines. I post critical updates daily. Subscribe now and stay ahead of the curve.

One of the most shocking revelations came when Kennedy pointed to corruption inside NIH as the reason we still don’t have a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“For 20 years, because of utter corruption and fraud, we were directing Alzheimer’s research to one hypothesis, and any other hypothesis was shut down,” he said.

“We should have the cure for Alzheimer’s today. We don’t have it PURELY because of corruption at NIH. And we are going to have it quickly.”

Rep. Lois Frankel attacked Kennedy’s use of HHS funds, characterizing it as Elon Musk randomly plugging numbers into a computer to make decisions.

Kennedy fired back, taking offense at that false narrative.

“Everything that you said was essentially dishonest,” he told her.

Later, Kennedy clashed with Rep. DeLauro once more. This time, he let loose.

“Look at our children, they’re the sickest children in the world,” he said passionately.

Kennedy delivered a direct blow to DeLauro, noting he succeeded where she failed.

“Congresswoman DeLauro, you say that you’ve worked for 20 years on getting food dye out. Then give me credit!” he exclaimed. “I got it out in 100 days.”

He then closed with a call to unity:

“So, let’s work together and do something that we all believe in, which is have healthy kids in our country for God’s sake. There’s no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children. There’s just kids, and we should all be concerned with them.”

Share