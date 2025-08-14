The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Soon, there will be nowhere to run. Nowhere to hide.

Even in Nazi Germany, escape was possible—crossing the Alps, hiding in an attic.

But a system is being built that can find you anywhere, crush dissent instantly, and wipe out every safe haven.

RFK Jr. warned us. But nobody listened.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor.

Tyranny has always had one natural limit: it doesn’t scale.

You can’t assign soldiers to monitor literally everyone—logistically it’s just impossible.

But AI coupled with constantly expanding surveillance completely changes that.

Thanks to AI, just a few people can now manage surveillance and suppression for entire nations.

That pesky scalability problem? Poof! It’s gone.

Logistical limits are a hidden safeguard of liberty. But it’s about to vanish—completely.

Even totalitarian regimes of the past had gaps in their control.

AI closes them—fast.

With algorithms, social credit, and automated enforcement, dissent can be crushed quietly, instantly, and everywhere.

All while the public is fed a completely different narrative—so they hardly notice.

At the Defeat the Mandates rally in Washington DC, RFK Jr. warned quite controversially:

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did…the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide.”

AI could make permanent, precision tyranny a reality.

There’s no more fleeing and no more hiding when AI is in charge.

One of the last checks on war is soldiers themselves—most people won’t kill other people without deep justification.

But drones and AI-powered robots are erasing that potential restraint. Wars can be fought without consent and without those pulling the trigger being anywhere near the battlefield.

AI-powered war feels more like a video game than actual war—at least for those pulling the trigger. On the ground the consequences are more real than ever.

And Ukraine may already be the proving ground for this new era.

What’s coming next could make the COVID years look like a warm-up drill.

's full report on AI is a must-read.

Whether most people realize it or not, we’re already controlled. Even without the help of AI.

Most people aren’t given the room to resist. Compliance is often the only choice, lest you’re willing to suffer economically. Corporations are pulling the government’s strings, even when it comes to mandating things for citizens. People are far too busy to interrupt life and resist. And those who do truly resist are punished publicly to scare others.

This machine already works. With AI, it’s going to a whole new level.

AI isn’t all bad.

DOGE was able to audit waste in minutes.

In a perfect world, AI could expose harmful medical practices by scanning millions of records instantly.

But we don’t live in a perfect world. We live in a world where industry fights accountability in order to protect its most profitable, harmful routines.

And they get away with it over and over and over again.

Modern media once had a monopoly on truth.

Thankfully, the internet—and now X—broke it.

Stories that used to be buried now go viral in hours, killing false narratives before they spread.

That’s why the establishment is desperate to claw back control. And they’ll pull out all the stops to do it.

Imagine losing the last hiding place from government overreach. That’s where AI is taking us.

We’re quickly drifting back to historic wealth inequality.

The rich keep workers just comfortable enough to keep producing wealth. And just busy enough to have no time for anything else.

But AI and robots threaten to make millions of people economically “useless.”

If the elites no longer need you, what do you think happens next?

It’s not a promise of more free time and less work. It’s a promise of control and human obsolescence.

So how do we survive what’s coming?

– Learn skills that AI can’t replace.

– Consume, value, and pay for those skills in lieu of cheaper AI alternatives.

– Build your critical thinking skills to resist manipulation.

– Value human connection, nature, and faith over sterile tech life.

Because in the future being built, humanity itself could literally be seen as optional.

Kids are already being conditioned to see humans as a blight on the planet.

Education isn’t helping. And AI is being incorporated at lightning speeds.

Our schools train people to memorize, not to think.

It’s no wonder that “trust the science” so quickly becomes dogma.

The truth is that AI could make all of this a whole lot worse—spoon-feeding answers without understanding, creating a compliant population that can be steered in any direction.

And it wouldn’t even take much effort. Or time.

In a few short years AI has already changed the way people think, act, and work.

The “old internet” taught us how to dig for truth and spot bias. It provided endless opportunities to learn and discover.

Today’s internet is an entirely different landscape. Its algorithmic feeds strip those skills away and they bury the truth.

It’s like the slow erosion of human health—technology is quietly making us weaker and most people don’t even realize it’s happening.

If AI becomes your brain, you’re no longer in control of it.

Read

's full report to see the bigger picture.

Generative AI is dangerous.

Its accuracy can be hard to verify and users instantly give it authority without questioning anything.

It discourages independent and creative thought—qualities that are uniquely human.

Over time (sometimes a very short time), it erodes our cognitive abilities.

When you stop exercising your brain, you lose it. That is absolutely as true for thinking as it is for muscles.

The bottom line: AI is like a powerful drug.

Sure, it can be helpful in small, purposeful, and targeted doses. But if overused, it can be incredibly dangerous—and maybe even deadly.

We can use it as a servant, or we can let it become the master.

That choice will define our future—individually and on a mass scale.

And it’s clear which one the powers that be want us to choose.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor.

