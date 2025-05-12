The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Blake's avatar
Carolyn Blake
4h

I am an American. I have asthma. I lived in Romania for seven years. I was able to obtain my inhaler, and Montelucast there for $30 a month. When I came home to America it was over $600 per month for the exact same drugs, same amounts and my insurance company would not pay for it and I had to go without. The exact same medications with the exact same packaging. Nothing repackaged or specialized for Romania, just the very same products for $30 a month. I always said the most valuable thing in my house is my inhaler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
4hEdited

The MSM absolutely CANNOT help themselves! They are so completely addicted to their liberal narrative, they don't even know how truly stupid they not only look, but actually are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture