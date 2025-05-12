President Trump just did what every other politician only talked about—he took a sledgehammer to Big Pharma. With the stroke of a pen, he signed an executive order that could slash drug prices by as much as 90%.

And then RFK Jr. stepped up and revealed why no one else—not even Bernie Sanders—ever followed through.

It was a moment you’ll remember for decades. Standing before reporters and his healthcare team, President Trump announced the most aggressive move on drug pricing America has ever seen. The plan? To cut prescription drug costs by up to 90%—a direct strike against the industry that’s drained American families dry for years.

“Starting today, the United States will no longer subsidize the health care of foreign countries, which is what we were doing,” Trump said. “We were subsidizing others’ health care, countries where they paid a small fraction of what for the same drug that what we pay many, many times more for.”

This wasn’t just about reining in corporate greed. Trump laid it out clearly: this was a global scam, and America was the one footing the bill.

“And [we] will no longer tolerate profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma,” he added. “But again, it was really the countries that forced Big Pharma to do things that frankly, I’m not sure they really felt comfortable doing, but they’ve gotten away with it, these countries, European Union has been brutal, brutal.”

Trump promised that would change. “So for the first time in many years, we’ll slash the cost of prescription drugs and we will bring fairness to America.”

How much cheaper? “If you think of a drug that is sometimes ten times more expensive, it’s much more than the 59%… but between 59 and 80, and I guess even 90%.”

For struggling families, this wasn’t just reform. It was real relief.

Then came the reveal that changed everything. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood beside the president and exposed one of Washington’s best-kept secrets. It wasn’t just corruption—it was betrayal.

“This is an extraordinary day,” Kennedy began. “This is an issue that, you know, I grew up in the Democratic Party, and every major Democratic leader for 20 years has been making this promise to the American people.”

He pointed straight to Bernie Sanders, who made drug pricing the core of his presidential campaigns. “This was the fulcrum of Bernie Sanders runs for presidency, that he was going to eliminate this discrepancy between Europe and the United States.”

But none of them actually meant to fix it.

“As it turns out, none of them were doing it. And it’s one of these promises that politicians make to their constituents, knowing that they’ll never have to do it.”

Why not? Because the system was never meant to be fixed.

“There’s at least one pharmaceutical lobbyist for every congressman, every Senator on Capitol Hill, and every member of the Supreme Court,” Kennedy said.

“There has never been a president more willing to stand up to the oligarchs than President Donald Trump,” he added. “And I’m very, very proud of you, Mr. President, for your courage, for I’ll say it because I don’t want to be crude, your intestinal fortitude, your stiff spine and your willingness to stand up for the American people.”

With one line, RFK Jr. shattered the bipartisan charade—and gave Trump credit no Democrat had the guts to say out loud.

Then Dr. Oz came with a line that hit hard.

“This is the most powerful executive order on pharmacy pricing and healthcare ever in the history of our nation.”

He explained how Americans were stuck paying five to ten times more than Europeans for the exact same drugs—and why that ends now.

“It’s only happening because we have a president with the fortitude, the guts to stand up to the withering criticism and lobbying that’s going to occur as soon as folks hear about the executive order,” said the head of CMS.

Dr. Oz made it personal. “On behalf of the child in Philadelphia with a $1,000-a-month drug, or the older woman in L.A. who can’t afford her blood thinner—I’m going to thank President Trump. God bless you for having the guts to take on this industry.”

He said Trump’s plan will force other countries to start paying their fair share, just like with NATO.

“When President Trump said you’ve got to pay a little more, they came up. The same thing we believe will happen here.”

Negotiations with drug companies start in 30 days. For the first time ever, prices will be tied to global benchmarks.

“We’re going to be able to get the pharmaceutical industry whole—and finally pay the appropriate amount.”

Then NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya took the mic and called it what it was: long overdue.

“What President Trump has done is a historic measure that should have been done a long time ago.”

He explained the economics behind the scam. “One thing that’s really, really simple in economics is that when you have a persistent price difference for the same product between two countries, there’s something deeply wrong.”

Bhattacharya said Americans were being used to fund global research and development, and that ends now.

“Right now, what’s happening is the American people are subsidizing, in a large fraction, the research and development efforts for drug companies around the world, by the higher prices that we pay.”

“With this new order, Europe will share the burden of that.”

This wasn’t new information. The facts have been known for decades. But no one acted—until now.

“We’re standing up for the American consumer who’s been paying far too high prices for far too long.”

“And nothing has been done about it until this moment.”

He turned to the president and said, “I’m really, really proud, President Trump, that you have done this, and I’m really proud to be included in this and looking forward to the work ahead.”

And just before signing, the press tried to crash the moment. Trump made it clear: Democrats were now in a tough spot.

“We’re now, on top of the tax cuts and regulation cuts, all the things, now you’re going to say that the price of your medicine is going down by 60, 70, 80%. You’re going to vote against it?”

“I think a lot of Democrats will be forced to do something that their leaders are going to beg them not to do, and that’s vote for the bill.”

“I don’t see how they can vote against it.”

That’s when ABC jumped in with a question about a jet from Qatar, implying it was a personal gift to Trump.

Without skipping a beat, Trump fired back. “You’re ABC fake news, right?”

“Let me tell you, you should be embarrassed asking that question. They’re giving us a free jet. I could say no, no, no. Don’t give us. I want to pay you a billion or $400 million or whatever it is. Or I can say thank you very much.”

When she pressed again, Trump hit even harder.

“It’s not a gift to me, it’s a gift to the Department of Defense. You should know better. Because you’ve been embarrassed enough, and so has your network.”

“Your network is a disaster. ABC is a disaster,” Trump added.

Finally, Trump lifted the bill and called Kennedy up beside him. “Here is the bill, Bobby, come on over here.”

The media tried to ruin the moment—but couldn’t. The story was too big, too impactful, and too undeniably positive for the American people to spin.

