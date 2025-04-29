For years, chemtrails have been sold to us as just a “conspiracy theory.”

Now, RFK Jr. isn’t just confirming that “crimes” are happening. He’s exposing exactly who’s behind them.

Before we get into Kennedy revealing who’s behind the geoengineering project, we need to start this story with some crucial context.

Back in August 2024, before he became Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to an X post about a “chemtrail pilot whistleblower.”

At the time, he made a bold promise: “We are going to stop this crime” to the world.

Fast forward to today, and Kennedy is doubling down on putting a stop to geoengineering.

Just a few days ago, after the British government announced new geoengineering efforts to “combat climate change,” he responded with an even stronger statement.

“We will soon end this crime against humanity and our planet,” Kennedy said, “and bring justice to the plutocrats who are perpetrating this mass uncontrolled experiment.”

RFK Jr. recently sat down with Dr. Phil, and he stunned the audience when a woman named Emily asked him point-blank about the toxic aerosols being sprayed over us every day.

“My biggest concern is the stratospheric aerosol injections that are continuously peppered on us every day,” Emily said.

“Bromium, aluminum, strontium—it’s sprayed in our skies. All day long.”

“And I know you've talked to Dane Wigington about this, he seems to be one of the experts in the field...”

“How do we stop it?” she asked.

Most politicians would’ve panicked, deflected, or dismissed the question entirely.

But not RFK Jr. He looked her in the eye, answered without hesitation, and said, “That is not in my agency.”

He didn’t deny it was happening. He didn’t hide behind bureaucratic language. He simply made it clear: this isn’t coming from HHS.

Then came the bombshell.

“You know, we [HHS] don’t do that. It’s done—we think—by DARPA.”

Let that sink in. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) might be behind what’s being sprayed in our skies.

And according to RFK Jr., “A lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel,” he said. “Those [toxic] materials are put in jet fuel.”

“I’m going to do everything in my power to stop it,” Kennedy added. “We’re bringing on somebody who’s going to think only about that.”

He ended with a vow that few in Washington would ever dare make: “Find out who’s doing it and holding them accountable.”

When it comes to chemtrails, RFK Jr. isn’t pretending this is some fringe theory. He’s saying the quiet part out loud—and taking aim at the deepest parts of the military-industrial complex.

