Thursday night on The Ingraham Angle, acting HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announced plans to launch a vaccine injury reporting system that actually works in an effort to overhaul or completely replace the flawed Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Kennedy cited a study that was never officially completed due to CDC noncompliance, in which Harvard collected over three years of data on 715,000 patients and concluded that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse effects were reported.

“That’s inexcusable,” Kennedy said, vowing to fix it “right away.”

WATCH:

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.5 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

LAURA INGRAHAM: “Do you think the COVID vaccine was safe? And the boosters were safe? A lot of people talk about adverse effects.”

RFK JR: “We don’t have good data on it, and that is a crime. The fact that we don’t have a surveillance system that actually works.

“In 2010, the CDC had a surveillance system called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and it’s supposed to pick up injuries. But the CDC did a study of that system in 2010, and that study said, and this is a published study by the CDC, that it captures less than 1% of vaccine injuries. That’s inexcusable.

“Congress and the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, have repeatedly ordered the CDC to put together a better vaccine reporting system. And we will do that right away.”

Share