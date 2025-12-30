This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Update (2028ET):

The dominoes are beginning to fall in the Democratic-run stronghold of Minneapolis, where federal investigators were on the ground earlier today as part of expanded investigations into childcare centers and other widespread alleged fraud schemes by Somali-linked operators.

By evening, Nick Shirley, the citizen journalist who brought the “empty” childcare companies into the national spotlight with a video that has received 121 million views in just three days, revealed that one of the Somali-linked childcare centers had been shut down by the Minnesota Department of Children.

Earlier today at the “Quality Learing Center” - and yes, it is supposed to be “learning” - the owner’s son blamed the misspelling on a graphic designer.

This is damning for Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats.

Walz blamed “white supremacy” for the targeting of Somali-linked childcare centers, which appear to be front companies.

We assess that the manufactured political backlash against DOGE from Democrats and left-wing NGOs is likely to fade rapidly as Shirley’s viral, on-the-ground reporting continues to highlight the scale of the fraud.

* * *

Update (1315ET):

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, the primary investigative arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are on the ground in Minneapolis Monday morning, conducting what DHS Secretary Kristi Noem described as a “massive investigation into childcare and other widespread fraud.”

“Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud,” Noem wrote on X, adding, “More coming.”

Homeland Security wrote on X, “The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem , DHS is working to deliver results.”

Meanwhile.... This X post did not age well.

Nor did this one.

While allegations of Somali-linked welfare fraud in left-wing-controlled Minnesota have been known for years, the timing of Nick Shirley's bombshell investigation suggests the federal government needed positive sentiment in the news cycle to begin the action phase on the ground. That's usually how these types of operations work.

