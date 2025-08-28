The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
20m

What's the problem here. They're not wrong - kids should not be dying in schools.

Where we do disagree is on how each side proposes to do it.

Let's ignore these people who talk nonsense - move forward with action knowing we have the moral/ethical high ground.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture