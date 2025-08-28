This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A horrific school shooting was carried out in Minneapolis Wednesday by yet another clearly deranged individual identifying as transgender.

While conservatives offered thoughts for those killed and injured, including two young children, leftists immediately jumped straight to their default reactions, politicising the matter and even despicably mocking those offering condolences in the form of prayer.

Leading the pack was former Biden Press Secretary turned MSNBC shit-lib Jen Psaki who ranted on X about prayers being meaningless.

She later reiterated this sentiment on her viewerless TV show, after shedding some crocodile tears and pretending to care about the victims.

Watch how she suddenly switches from weeping about the children to lecturing anyone still watching about how “narratives” about the shooter being trans and “anti-Trump” and “anti-Semitic” are being viciously spread.

Respondents rightly went off on her, reacting with utter disgust to her comments.

Psaki wasn’t done there, as she further used the tragedy to attack the Trump administration’s efforts to restore law and order.

No shame.

Pure evil.

She’s a complete sociopath.

There haven’t been any murders in one of the murder capitals of the US since Trump’s cleanup.

Imagine believing you’re taking the moral high ground while using murdered kids to make your leftist political points.

Psaki wasn’t the only leftist pushing this taking point as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey remarked during a press briefing “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers…these kids were literally praying!”

Frey even stated that “I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community.”

“Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there, has lost their sense of common humanity,” he added.

It’s not a community, it’s mental illness that is being coddled, allowing these horrific acts to unfold.

Scott Jennings on CNN hit back at the “line of attack” against people of faith wanting to pray.

