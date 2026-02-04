This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Prince Andrew’s already-tarnished image took an other hit after a photograph released as part of the Epstein files appeared to show him in a disturbing light.

The image was released Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and appeared to show the former Duke of York leaning over a woman on all fours, according to a DOJ file. The woman appeared to be lying flat on the floor while Prince Andrew looked straight into the camera while leaning over her. Both the woman and Andrew were seemingly fully clothed in the photo. The photo in question appears on page 91 of a file containing potentially disturbing imagery linked here.

The disgraced former Royal previously faced allegations by Virginia Giuffre who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager. He has denied sexually assaulting Giuffre.

An unnamed exotic dancer alleged through a lawyer that Andrew and Epstein asked her to “engage in various sex acts” at Epstein’s Florida home, according to a letter recently released by the DOJ.

The woman alleged to have been offered $10,000 to dance for the pair in 2006, and claimed that Andrew and Epstein propositioned her for a threesome after her performance. The lawyer alleged that the client wasn’t paid the promised wage and claimed she wanted to keep the encounter in which she was “treated like a prostitute” confidential in exchange for a payout of $250,000.

The woman’s allegations were part of a letter dated March 2011 and included the claims that she had seen “other young women dressed provocatively” at the party, including some who “appeared to be as young as 14 years old,” according to the DOJ release.

“She said she was hired to dance, not to have sex. Mr Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts,” the letter alleged.

The woman alleged that “[a]fter the men had satisfied themselves” she was invited to the Virgin Islands with both men and refused.

