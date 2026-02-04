Something unexpected has happened on cable TV, and it’s a sign that disaster is coming for tech billionaire Bill Gates.

In the latest tranche of the Epstein Files, emails drafted by Jeffrey Epstein suggest that Gates contracted an STD from sleeping with “Russian girls” and had planned to secretly medicate his then-wife, Melinda.

Bill has denied the allegations, but Melinda interestingly did not. Instead, she expressed “unbelievable sadness” reflecting on their marriage and Gates’ association with Epstein.

When asked about this during an interview with 9 News Australia, Bill Gates said he doesn’t know what Epstein was thinking with the email, suggesting Epstein may have been trying to “attack” him in some way.

The reporter challenged Gates on why this accusation against him wasn’t true when other Epstein file revelations were accurate.

Gates sidestepped the question and asserted his own version of events.

“It’s factually true that I was only at dinners. I never went to the island. I never met any women,” he replied.

That response was unexpectedly met with fierce skepticism by the ladies of The View, especially Joy Behar.

“I know nothing. I did nothing,” she mocked, adding, I like when they say, ‘I was not on the island,’ as if that’s the only place any of this stuff could happen.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s face screamed extreme skepticism to Gates’ remarks, whereas Sunny Hostin described Melinda Gates’ comments about Bill’s association with Epstein being a major detriment to their marriage as a “big statement.”

“[The files] were released by the Justice Department, and I think he should answer to it,” she said.

WATCH:

Bill Gates stated in his 9 News interview that as more information comes out, it will become “clear” that he “had nothing to do with that kind of behavior.”

But the court of public opinion has already turned on him. And you know Gates is in serious PR trouble when he loses The View.

Share