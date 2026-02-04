The View TURNS on Bill Gates as Epstein Files Close In on Tech Billionaire
You know Gates is in serious trouble when he loses The View.
Something unexpected has happened on cable TV, and it’s a sign that disaster is coming for tech billionaire Bill Gates.
In the latest tranche of the Epstein Files, emails drafted by Jeffrey Epstein suggest that Gates contracted an STD from sleeping with “Russian girls” and had planned to secretly medicate his then-wife, Melinda.
Bill has denied the allegations, but Melinda interestingly did not. Instead, she expressed “unbelievable sadness” reflecting on their marriage and Gates’ association with Epstein.
When asked about this during an interview with 9 News Australia, Bill Gates said he doesn’t know what Epstein was thinking with the email, suggesting Epstein may have been trying to “attack” him in some way.
The reporter challenged Gates on why this accusation against him wasn’t true when other Epstein file revelations were accurate.
Gates sidestepped the question and asserted his own version of events.
“It’s factually true that I was only at dinners. I never went to the island. I never met any women,” he replied.
That response was unexpectedly met with fierce skepticism by the ladies of The View, especially Joy Behar.
“I know nothing. I did nothing,” she mocked, adding, I like when they say, ‘I was not on the island,’ as if that’s the only place any of this stuff could happen.”
Whoopi Goldberg’s face screamed extreme skepticism to Gates’ remarks, whereas Sunny Hostin described Melinda Gates’ comments about Bill’s association with Epstein being a major detriment to their marriage as a “big statement.”
“[The files] were released by the Justice Department, and I think he should answer to it,” she said.
WATCH:
Bill Gates stated in his 9 News interview that as more information comes out, it will become “clear” that he “had nothing to do with that kind of behavior.”
But the court of public opinion has already turned on him. And you know Gates is in serious PR trouble when he loses The View.
This is all so scripted...These never-ending torrents of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting, Gated, Etc. - are a demoralizing color revolution military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here.
Obama explains the lengths they are going to: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."
Who is behind this? All is brought to you by - and serves the interests of - the 1% who own and control the media and most of the government:
Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:
Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.
Given that sad situation, I think we should put much of our emphasis back where it matters: God, family, & community, because:
"God did not give us the Book of Revelations so that we would build bomb shelters in the back yard. He gave us this Book so we'd build bigger tables and invite our friends and neighbors over and tell them about Jesus."
