President Trump Exposes the Real Reason Why Minnesota Politicians Are Hostile Toward ICE
Now, it all makes sense.
President Trump took the podium on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of his second term.
There, he appeared to give a nod of approval to “conspiracy theories” about how elections actually work in Minnesota. And if these claims are true, they help explain why Minnesota politicians have been so hostile toward ICE efforts all along.
#10 - President Trump exposes the real reason why the Minnesota politicians are so hostile towards ICE.
Trump shared how ICE has brought Minnesota’s illegal alien population “way down” despite heavy opposition from Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
He explained to reporters, “They [politicians] want to keep those people who are lying on the floor. They want to keep those people in Minnesota whereas the “real people of Minnesota [want them].”
Why? The answer seems to be simple: votes.
Trump asserted that the elections in Minnesota are “totally corrupt,” detailing how the Somali population votes one group, even if they’re NOT CITIZENS.”
“I feel I won it all three times. Nobody’s won that state since Richard Nixon. It’s a rigged state,” Trump lamented.
“And the Somalians vote as one group, even though they’re not citizens… and you get 600,000 votes against you.”
Trump appears to have given a nod to Nick Shirley’s interview with David Hoch, which alleges there is a massive Somali ballot harvesting scheme keeping Democrats in power.
In that interview, Hoch said he’s “seen” this ballot harvesting fraud with his own eyes.
He alleged that a single person will go into a Somali apartment complex and collect all the ballots to vote for “one specific candidate.” They all vote together.
Some apartment units can claim to have nine people living in them or more. However, there is “no verification” or due process to check “if these people are even citizens that are voting,” Hoch claimed.
He alleged that local judges bow down to the Somali mafia under the threat that these apartment complexes will all vote in blocs for their opponent if they don’t serve their interests.
Altogether, Hoch said, “You’re talking probably 100,000 or more people” who all vote for one specific candidate.
If true, this is voting fraud on an entirely different scale. A 200,000-vote swing like that would be more than enough to change the outcome of Minnesota’s 2024 presidential election results.
Then consider local elections in cities where the Somali population is concentrated. In theory, that alone could turn a close race into a blowout.
#9 - CNN legal contributor drops a reality bomb on church protesters.
You are “IN TROUBLE.”
“If you interfere or physically obstruct another person’s First Amendment right to exercise their freedom of practicing their religion, it is a FEDERAL CRIME.”
“They crossed the line when they went inside the church.”
“Imagine if protesters went inside a hospital to protest Medicaid or health policy and interrupted treatment of patients. It’s really not that different.”
#8 – Broadcaster spots a stark difference in how Obama’s and Trump’s ICE chiefs were treated.
“Obama’s ICE chief gets an award for 920,000 removals. Trump’s ICE chief is called a Nazi. Same guy, Tom Homan, was in charge of it for Obama. Obama deported in 2012, 409,000 people. Trump in 2025, 290,000.”
#7 - Teacher at Becker High School in MN, caught ARGUING with a student over the shooting of Renee Good.
The teacher claimed that the ICE officer “was not in danger” and told the student, “Just because you’re alive doesn’t mean you’re intelligent.”
The student stood his ground and said, “Just because you’re yelling, doesn’t mean you’re winning an argument.”
Credit: Libs of TikTok
#6 - Germany flips the kill switch on Lexus cars—disabling remote start in the dead of winter.
Because warming up your own vehicle before work? That’s now “unnecessary pollution.”
Without warning, Germany ordered Lexus to remotely shut down the remote-start function on combustion vehicles—leaving over 100,000 drivers stranded in freezing temperatures. A Toyota rep confirmed the move, calling it “compliance.” But compliance with what? This is the new climate authoritarianism—where your ability to heat your own car is revoked overnight with an app update
The World Economic Forum said it plainly: “You will own nothing.” And now it’s happening—renting features, renting heat, renting freedom. The pretext is the climate. The real goal is control. And electric vehicles? They’re even easier to shut down.
Today it’s your car. Tomorrow it’s your fridge, your heat, your bank account. One “wrong” post and Palantir’s AI could decide you no longer deserve access.
The solution? Unplug now. Say no to smart cars. Say no to smart anything. Because if you don’t control the ON switch, someone else does.
Watch Maria Zeee’s report to see what’s being rolled out first—and where it leads next.
#5 - JD Vance says that for “every dollar we were spending on humanitarian assistance, $0.12 was actually making it to people who needed it.”
Credit: Chief Nerd
#4 - Scott Jennings forces CNN to fact-check guest after making a wild Epstein claim about Trump.
The host tried to move on, but Scott Jennings refused to let the claim slide, visibly irritating the host in the process.
CAMERON KASKY: “I am appreciative that the president is being transparent about [Greenland]. I would love it if he were more transparent about the human s*x trafficking network that he was a part of. But you can’t win them all.”
HOST: “Cameron’s grateful that the president is being transparent about the Nobel Peace Prize and his desires for Greenland. Scott, what do you think about that?”
@ScottJenningsKY: “You going to let that sit? Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global s*x trafficking ring or?”
HOST: “Well, I mean, we’re going to talk about the Epstein files. Scott, I WILL DO THE FACT-CHECKING as we go along here. Repeat what you said about the global s*x trafficking ring, [Cameron].”
CAMERON KASKY: “That Donald Trump was provably very involved with it.”
HOST: “Okay, we’ll get to that later. Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. We’ll talk about the Epstein files later.”
“Satisfied, [Scott]?”
#3 - BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now admits that “transitioning” to solar and wind will cause a global power shortage—after spending years pressuring companies to do exactly that.
The “transition” he advanced has already sabotaged our power supply and raised our electricity bills.
Credit: Alex Epstein
#2 - MSM Melting Down Over New Term for Liberal White Women
#1 - The FBI has officially served Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Frey with SUBPOENAS in the criminal investigation into their conspiring to impede ICE operations.
Credit: Nick Sortor
The stage world is gonna stage. Here's what is really going on:
Ten Ways Billionaires Who Hate You Are Manipulating You Right Now by @thewisewolf
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable
“The student stood his ground and said, “Just because you’re yelling, doesn’t mean you’re winning an argument.””
Good for him !!!
Glad to see there still are some students that can think for themselves instead of being indoctrinated into just going along with the approved narrative !!!