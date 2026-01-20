President Trump took the podium on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of his second term.

There, he appeared to give a nod of approval to “conspiracy theories” about how elections actually work in Minnesota. And if these claims are true, they help explain why Minnesota politicians have been so hostile toward ICE efforts all along.

We’re covering that story and nine more today. Let’s get to the day’s top headlines.

#10 - President Trump exposes the real reason why the Minnesota politicians are so hostile towards ICE.

Trump shared how ICE has brought Minnesota’s illegal alien population “way down” despite heavy opposition from Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

He explained to reporters, “They [politicians] want to keep those people who are lying on the floor. They want to keep those people in Minnesota whereas the “real people of Minnesota [want them].”

Why? The answer seems to be simple: votes.

Trump asserted that the elections in Minnesota are “totally corrupt,” detailing how the Somali population votes one group, even if they’re NOT CITIZENS.”

“I feel I won it all three times. Nobody’s won that state since Richard Nixon. It’s a rigged state,” Trump lamented.

“And the Somalians vote as one group, even though they’re not citizens… and you get 600,000 votes against you.”

Trump appears to have given a nod to Nick Shirley’s interview with David Hoch, which alleges there is a massive Somali ballot harvesting scheme keeping Democrats in power.

In that interview, Hoch said he’s “seen” this ballot harvesting fraud with his own eyes.

He alleged that a single person will go into a Somali apartment complex and collect all the ballots to vote for “one specific candidate.” They all vote together.

Some apartment units can claim to have nine people living in them or more. However, there is “no verification” or due process to check “if these people are even citizens that are voting,” Hoch claimed.

He alleged that local judges bow down to the Somali mafia under the threat that these apartment complexes will all vote in blocs for their opponent if they don’t serve their interests.

Altogether, Hoch said, “You’re talking probably 100,000 or more people” who all vote for one specific candidate.

If true, this is voting fraud on an entirely different scale. A 200,000-vote swing like that would be more than enough to change the outcome of Minnesota’s 2024 presidential election results.

Then consider local elections in cities where the Somali population is concentrated. In theory, that alone could turn a close race into a blowout.

#9 - CNN legal contributor drops a reality bomb on church protesters.

You are “IN TROUBLE.”

“If you interfere or physically obstruct another person’s First Amendment right to exercise their freedom of practicing their religion, it is a FEDERAL CRIME.”

“They crossed the line when they went inside the church.”

“Imagine if protesters went inside a hospital to protest Medicaid or health policy and interrupted treatment of patients. It’s really not that different.”

#8 – Broadcaster spots a stark difference in how Obama’s and Trump’s ICE chiefs were treated.

“Obama’s ICE chief gets an award for 920,000 removals. Trump’s ICE chief is called a Nazi. Same guy, Tom Homan, was in charge of it for Obama. Obama deported in 2012, 409,000 people. Trump in 2025, 290,000.”

#7 - Teacher at Becker High School in MN, caught ARGUING with a student over the shooting of Renee Good.

The teacher claimed that the ICE officer “was not in danger” and told the student, “Just because you’re alive doesn’t mean you’re intelligent.”

The student stood his ground and said, “Just because you’re yelling, doesn’t mean you’re winning an argument.”

Credit: Libs of TikTok

#6 - Germany flips the kill switch on Lexus cars—disabling remote start in the dead of winter.

Because warming up your own vehicle before work? That’s now “unnecessary pollution.”

Without warning, Germany ordered Lexus to remotely shut down the remote-start function on combustion vehicles—leaving over 100,000 drivers stranded in freezing temperatures. A Toyota rep confirmed the move, calling it “compliance.” But compliance with what? This is the new climate authoritarianism—where your ability to heat your own car is revoked overnight with an app update

The World Economic Forum said it plainly: “You will own nothing.” And now it’s happening—renting features, renting heat, renting freedom. The pretext is the climate. The real goal is control. And electric vehicles? They’re even easier to shut down.

Today it’s your car. Tomorrow it’s your fridge, your heat, your bank account. One “wrong” post and Palantir’s AI could decide you no longer deserve access.

The solution? Unplug now. Say no to smart cars. Say no to smart anything. Because if you don’t control the ON switch, someone else does.

Watch Maria Zeee’s report to see what’s being rolled out first—and where it leads next.

#5 - JD Vance says that for “every dollar we were spending on humanitarian assistance, $0.12 was actually making it to people who needed it.”

Credit: Chief Nerd

#4 - Scott Jennings forces CNN to fact-check guest after making a wild Epstein claim about Trump.

The host tried to move on, but Scott Jennings refused to let the claim slide, visibly irritating the host in the process.

CAMERON KASKY: “I am appreciative that the president is being transparent about [Greenland]. I would love it if he were more transparent about the human s*x trafficking network that he was a part of. But you can’t win them all.”

HOST: “Cameron’s grateful that the president is being transparent about the Nobel Peace Prize and his desires for Greenland. Scott, what do you think about that?”

@ScottJenningsKY: “You going to let that sit? Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global s*x trafficking ring or?”

HOST: “Well, I mean, we’re going to talk about the Epstein files. Scott, I WILL DO THE FACT-CHECKING as we go along here. Repeat what you said about the global s*x trafficking ring, [Cameron].”

CAMERON KASKY: “That Donald Trump was provably very involved with it.”

HOST: “Okay, we’ll get to that later. Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. We’ll talk about the Epstein files later.”

“Satisfied, [Scott]?”

#3 - BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now admits that “transitioning” to solar and wind will cause a global power shortage—after spending years pressuring companies to do exactly that.

The “transition” he advanced has already sabotaged our power supply and raised our electricity bills.

Credit: Alex Epstein

#2 - MSM Melting Down Over New Term for Liberal White Women

#1 - The FBI has officially served Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Frey with SUBPOENAS in the criminal investigation into their conspiring to impede ICE operations.

Credit: Nick Sortor

