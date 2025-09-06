This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Chaos unfolded in left field at Friday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Florida Marlins after Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader roped a home run at the Marlins’ LoanDepot Park.

A father rushed to the ball and grabbed it before giving it to his son, who was celebrating his birthday at the park. But one woman wasn’t going to let the young boy have that ball and began harassing the father and son until they caved and gave her the ball.

In a viral clip of the confrontation, the woman can be seen grabbing the man’s shoulder, startling him, and screaming at him before ultimately making the confused young boy give up his home run ball. She looked like a liberal, too.

WATCH:

Video footage from the stands shows the woman yelling at the family in a shrill voice, “that was ours!… No, you took it from me! It was in my hand!”

The woman is being roasted all over social media for the crazed reaction to the father claiming the ball.

“Sounds like she looks,” said one X user.

Following the incident, a Marlins representative approached the boy, carrying a swag bag, and apologized for the woman’s behavior while wishing him a happy birthday.

The Phillies went a step further for the young fan, introducing him to Harrison Bader and giving him the signed bat that was ostensibly used to hit the robbed homer.

X users cheered the move and continued roasting the woman.

“Did Karen steal the bat from the kid, too?” one asked. Others called for the woman to be banned from games.

Another user made a meme portraying her as a screaming liberal.

