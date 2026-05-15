The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

Endless cycle ….the cosmetic injector healthcare providers love the cash business that has lined their pockets via GLP-1 side effects …..Endless cycle …. Always follow the money 💰.

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Melissa S's avatar
Melissa S
4h

Makes me wonder what the former FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf has been up to since he left the FDA. What his bank account and stock portfolios look like......

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