Following on from the leftist meltdown over the American Eagle Sydney Sweeney ‘Nazi propaganda’ ad, the mind virus addled whales are now targeting a Dunkin’ ad as the latest example of a rampant white supremacist marketing conspiracy… or something.

The backstory…

This new Dunkin’ ad featuring actor Gavin Casalegno is now getting the screeching TikTok treatment.

Again, because it’s got a white person in it, rather than an obese black disabled ADHD they/them, and because the white person says the word ‘genetics’ it’s somehow all a big Nazi plot against diversity.

“Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of Summer. It just kind of happened,” Casalegno says, adding “This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden Summer. Literally.”

The ad was apparently done as a partner sponsorship with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ show, starring Casalegno.

The product is called Golden Hour Refresher. The guy has a golden tan. That’s it.

No matter. Crazed leftists are already all over the place whining and sobbing about it being literally Hitler.

Mmhmm, because banning innocuous ads is totally the opposite of fascism.

Yeah, there’s nothing at all “intellectual” about what you’re saying, that’s the only thing you said that made sense.

This really is the wheezing death rattle of woke.

