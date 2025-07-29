This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

American Eagle Outfitters' marketing pivot from the toxic 'woke' era, which originated from cultural Marxism, to actress Sydney Sweeney's 'assets' appears to be the correct move for the clothing company, given that the Overton Window has shifted center-right, with mainstream Americans cheering the 'end of woke'. But the woke mob isn't taking it well; some unhinged liberals are now comparing Sweeney's denim ads to Nazi propaganda.

Let's jump right in. One leftist activist on TikTok, with an LGBTQIA plus whatever other letters come next, flag, claimed: "American Eagle is making fascist propaganda like this…"

Another unhappy white liberal woman then claimed that American Eagle exactly knew what it was doing with this ad "to revive the Third Reich."

Recall last week that American Eagle shares jumped 16.5% on the week after its marketing department clearly understood what Americans wanted, and it debuted the 27-year-old actress, showing off her two most important assets, which were highlighted... repeatedly in a new ad.

Perhaps liberals are furious that no men are pretending to be women in this ad, or that Sweeney isn't morbidly obese and promoting unhealthy leftist body positivity. One thing is clear: after a decade of failed woke marketing, corporate America has finally understood that fat and ugly don't sell.

YouTuber Black Conservative Perspective cited even more liberals "losing their minds" over the new Sweeney ad.

The Overton Window shifted. Traditional advertising returns.

