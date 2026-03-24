The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
3h

That's weird. The only refineries that are supposed to be blowing up are those of countries that the US doesn't like because they stand in the way of US/Israel domination of a region.

This isn't supposed to be a 2-way street; they're not allowed to hit back.

US foreign policy at its usual best.

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