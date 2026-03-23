STORY #1 - Trump’s new AI framework is laying the groundwork for Digital ID tied to EVERYTHING you do online, and most Americans still don’t see it coming.

What’s being sold as “protecting children” could quietly require every adult to prove who they are just to access the internet.

On the campaign trail, Trump pushed a “Digital Bill of Rights,” promising transparency, due process, and signaling support for online anonymity.

Now, the direction has flipped.

A sweeping 291-page AI bill from Senator Marsha Blackburn would require identity-based age verification across AI platforms, even allowing existing accounts to be frozen until users comply.

At the same time, the White House’s AI framework pushes “age assurance” standards, language that sounds harmless but points to one outcome, Digital ID.

Because once AI is embedded into nearly every platform, verification becomes unavoidable.

No exceptions.

That means your identity, your activity, and your access all linked together, with third parties holding sensitive data like IDs and biometrics.

The only question that actually matters is this…

Would you accept Digital ID just to use the internet?

Watch Maria’s full report here.

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STORY #2 - A massive Ukrainian drone strike has just crippled Russia’s largest oil port, hitting global energy supply at the exact moment markets were already on edge.

A critical fertilizer shutdown in Australia is now threatening the next phase of this crisis, the global food supply.

Multiple strikes set Russia’s Primorsk port on fire, a key hub moving over a million barrels of oil per day, cutting off a major artery in an already strained system.

And now, Australia’s largest ammonia plant is down for months, slashing fertilizer production as fuel shortages trigger theft, force truckers off the road, and spark warnings of empty supermarket shelves.

From energy to food to transport, the same pressure points are being hit all at once, accelerating what many are now calling COVID 2.0.

The pattern is clear.

Everything is tightening at the same time, and it’s happening faster than anyone predicted.

So the real mystery is, why are these breakdowns hitting all at once, and who stands to gain if this keeps accelerating?

Watch Maria’s full report here.

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STORY #3 - Big Tech is moving into the one thing everyone depends on: the food supply—and it’s happening right now, in plain sight.

What’s being sold as innovation is becoming the foundation of a system that’s far more centralized, and far harder to walk away from.

Peter Thiel just poured $2 billion into a company called Halter, where farmers can control entire herds through an app. Tap a button, and hundreds of thousands of cows move on command, guided by solar-powered collars tracking their health, behavior, and location 24/7 with machine learning.

Now layer in the 2026 Farm Bill, which covers up to 90% of the cost for adopting these systems, while letting tech companies, not regulators, define how they operate.

Food, data, infrastructure… all being pulled into the same network.

At that point, the question isn’t whether this makes farming easier.

It’s who controls the system once everything runs through it, and what happens when access to it depends on compliance.

And once you see how this actually works, it’s hard to look at any of this the same way again.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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