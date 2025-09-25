This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Former President Barack Hussein Obama has chimed in on the Tylenol controversy, after President Donald Trump warned pregnant women not to take the drug (acetaminophen), citing research showing a link to autism in children.

In a Thursday post to X, Obama defended the drug - writing that ‘broad claims around certain drugs and autism’ have been ‘continuously disproven,‘ - and as such, ‘undermine public health, do harm to women who are pregnant,’ and ‘create anxiety for parents who do have children who are autistic...

Perhaps now is a good time to point out that donations from employees of Tylenol maker Kenvue have overwhelmingly donated to Democrats.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Needless to say, Obama must have missed all the receipts showing a mountain of research - as well as Tylenol’s own warnings - that pregnant women avoid the drug, or ‘talk to your doctor’ - and got scorched in the replies.

Tylenol, meanwhile, has issued a hilarious statement in the wake of this PR disaster:

“Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” said a spokesperson. “Our products are safe and effective when used as directed on the product label. We recommend pregnant women do not take any over-the-counter medication, including acetaminophen, without talking to their doctor first.“

Yes, talk to your doctor first.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share