This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

A protester at Saturday’s “No Kings” rally in Seattle was recorded telling a reporter he apparently wanted to kill White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Dozens of protests against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies took place Oct. 18 nationwide. Journalist Brandi Kruse posted the video of the protester being interviewed while holding a sign which read, “Would You Like To Kill Nazis [With] Me?”

“Who are you gonna kill?” Kruse asked in the video. “Nazis,” the man responded.

“Who do you define as a Nazi?” the reporter followed up, to which the man asked, “What do you mean?”

During multiple campaigns, including the 2024 presidential election and the 2022 midterm elections, numerous Democrats sought to cast President Donald Trump and other Republicans as fascists or threats to democracy.

“In this context, who is a Nazi?” Kruse asked. “Stephen Miller is a Nazi,” the protestor responded.

“You’re going to kill Stephen Miller,” the reporter repeated, apparently stunned, before the protester replied, “If I had the chance, yeah, I would.”

Kruse later reported the FBI was investigating the man’s threats. Kruse also posted a video showing another protester who said killing Miller would be “justifiable.”

Miller and his family were forced to move from their home in Arlington, Virginia after a being targets of a harassment campaign. The intense effort included written messages like, “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy,” “No white nationalism,” and “Trans rights are human rights” on public sidewalks near his residence, along with posting flyers that reportedly listed his home address.

Another “No Kings” protester said that for her birthday, she wanted to wake up the next morning to read Trump’s obituary, according to a video posted Saturday by The Maine Wire.

“You’re wishing that President Trump is dead?” the reporter asked her in the video. The protestor replied, “Yes. Absolutely.”

At separate “No Kings” event in Chicago, a man reportedly urged attendees to shoot U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out,” the man, who stood in front of a banner for the Progressive Labor Party, apparently said. “The same machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out.”

Another “No Kings” protester in Chicago seemingly made a “neck shot” gesture at counter-protesters who unveiled a flag honoring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, according to a video originally posted to Instagram before it was reposted on X by reporter Colin Rugg. Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 whie debating college students at Utah Valley University.

ICE facilities in Chicago and Portland, Oregon have recently become the scene of multiple riots as opposition to the agency’s operations targeting illegal immigrants intensified. Some of the rioters in Chicago called for ICE agents to be arrested or shot in, according to a video posted online during one of the riots.

Two people were killed during a Sept. 24 shooting at the ICE office in Dallas, including the gunman taking his own life. There were two previous incidents where shots were fired at ICE or Border Patrol facilities in Texas since July 4, 2025. Ten people were charged with attempted murder in connection with the former incident.

Most recently, the FBI is investigating a hunting stand set up near Palm Beach International Airport which had a line of sight to where Trump would board or deplane Air Force One.

A survey released in April 2025 by Rutgers University and the Network Contagion Research Institute showed 56% of “left-of-center” respondents believed assassinating President Donald Trump, who survived two attempts on his life during the 2024 presidential campaign, would be at least partially justifiable.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

