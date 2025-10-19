This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The Democratic Party’s dark-money NGO network, bankrolled by left-wing billionaires, unleashed a highly coordinated, color-revolution-style mobilization nationwide on Saturday; the same tactics U.S. intelligence agencies have used overseas for years in regime-change operations.

Yet the turnout wasn’t dominated by unhinged young leftists or gender-confused woke warriors, but rather by white baby-boomer liberals, a mobilization effort that NGO expert Mike Benz described as a “Coup d’f́lat.”

The nation is waking up to the fact that dark-money NGO networks, including the Arabella Network, Soros Network, Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Network, Singham Network, and many others, are funneling millions of dollars into what investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute call “Riot, Inc.” - the permanent protest industrial complex and the engine behind “No Kings 2.0” partners and organizers. These protests are far from organic; this movement is manufactured, coordinated, and entirely artificial.

MSM is actually reporting news.

Schweizer and Bruner spilled the beans the other day about who is funding these operations.

An important inflection point nears: The Democratic Party’s permanent protest machine is breaking down. This weekend’s coordinated theatrics by socialist and communist groups - the so-called sponsors of “No Kings” - managed to rally mostly unhinged white baby boomers dragged out of their retirement homes.

In traditional overseas regime-change operations, the CIA and State Department typically rely on young folks for color revolutions against ‘Kings’. Yet in the Democratic Party’s regime change operation to sway sentiment polls and ignite nationwide protests/riots, their ability has waned because corporate media has now caught on to what ZeroHedge readers have known all along, that these protesters are artificial and funded by leftist billionaire Kings that hate other billionaires.

White baby boomers who could’ve been home, spending time with their grandkids, instead hit the streets on Saturday. You can’t make this up. This is 2025, and the so-called academic left has become the continued “useful idiot” of the Democratic Party.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute also observed boomers at No Kings.

Here’s more from Liberty Nation News:

Welcome to the resistance, a well-funded political machine advertised as grassroots activism, seemingly using progressive protesters as pawns to spread a pre-packaged story that appears to hinge on hatred. “This is what is behind these protests,” said Nomani, “elite partisan leaders in ideologically motivated networks using the mask of social justice to wage political and cultural warfare in America.” They don’t even look as if they’re trying to hide the Astroturf propping up this operation. Maybe that’s because few people seem to be paying attention, which is probably how so many on the left are fully convinced Trump is an authoritarian. Perhaps the most baffling part of it all is that even if the protests have zero impact on the political realm, everybody involved with No Kings can likely still say the endeavor was successful since the president was, in fact, not crowned king of America. Turns out fictitious problems are easy to solve.

The problem for Democrats is that their protest operations for regime change are losing momentum. They just burned through tens of millions of dollars via their NGO network to support protests this weekend, yet learned nothing from earlier in the year, when the same protests flopped spectacularly. It’s downright embarrassing: the same crowd of white boomers once again lining city streets, proving the movement’s fatigue. Reporting from earlier this year:

Any momentum gained by No Kings, Indivisible, and their activist networks, along with billionaire sponsors, could quickly evaporate in the colder months when boomers generally stay indoors or head south. We have a strategy idea for Indivisible kids running the show: try riling up the boomers in The Villages, Florida.

Perhaps the 2026 midterm strategy to ignite endless protests and regime change, color revolution-style operations, isn’t working. Tripling down on woke, criminal illegals, embracing socialism and Marxism, and supporting nation-killing globalist-aligned agenda is yet another terrible strategy that a majority of Americans rejected with Trump back into power...

Reminder: the last No Kings protest was the 2024 presidential election, where the majority of Americans rejected the globalist cult.

Democrats’ new strategy:

Democrats have transformed themselves into a rudderless anti-American party, run by left-wing billionaire kings, with their radical left-wing agenda hidden within the non-profit world. And now you understand why the White House has begun operations to “dismantle” and “destroy” radical leftist groups in the NGO complex - it’s a lawless area that will soon have enforcement that has been exploited by the left to destroy the nation.

