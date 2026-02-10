This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

Keion White, a defensive lineman for the 49ers, was shot on his ankle early Monday morning in San Francisco.

According to the 49ers organization per the NFL, White had surgery Monday afternoon that was successful. The injuries that White suffered are not career-threatening. The franchise stated that they “will provide further updates when appropriate.”

Police in San Francisco said that they issued a response to a shooting that occurred at a business on Mission Street’s 1700 block, happening at approximately 4:06 a.m. local time. The victim was located by police with a gunshot wound. Aid was provided by the police who responded and they also called paramedics to the scene. Authorities stated that the victim was transported to a hospital in the area where he would receive treatment for injuries that were non-life-threatening.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” said the San Francisco Police Department in a statement, per ESPN. “The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

At the time of publication, no one has yet been arrested. SFPD’s Strategic Investigation Unit is currently investigating.

White recorded seven solo tackles and 1.5 sacks in the 2025 season.

