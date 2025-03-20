Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty has introduced a bombshell revelation hidden within the newly released JFK files—one that raises serious questions about a likely CIA cover-up.

The document, which Finnerty highlighted on air, lays out the chilling story of CIA agent Gary Underhill, a man who appeared to know too much about what really happened on November 22, 1963.

According to the file, one day after JFK’s assassination, Underhill “left Washington in a hurry… Late in the evening, he showed up at the home of friends in New Jersey. He was very agitated.”

It goes on to say, “A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the [JFK] assassination, he [Gary Underhill] confided, and he was afraid for his life and would probably have to leave the country.”

Less than six months later, Underhill was found shot to death in his Washington apartment. The coroner quickly ruled it a suicide.

However, the timing and circumstances of this so-called “suicide” tell a different story. A man who openly warned of a CIA plot and feared for his life suddenly turns up dead under suspicious circumstances?

In plain English, it seems that Underhill was silenced. He pointed the finger at the CIA, predicted his own fate, and ended up dead—just as he feared.

This revelation shatters the entire narrative surrounding one of the greatest political cover-ups in American history. If the CIA played a role in the assassination of a sitting U.S. president, what else have they concealed? And more importantly, what kind of government have we really been living under for the past 60 years?

