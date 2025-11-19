NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored message, which helps keep this website running and brings you uncensored news.

On September 10, the world watched in horror as Charlie Kirk was gunned down in broad daylight, a fatal gunshot to the neck that left the entire country in complete shock.

The footage was so brutal that many who saw it immediately wished they hadn’t. But something else disturbing happened: a portion of the population celebrated Charlie’s death. They justified it. They believed he somehow deserved it.

How did we get to that point?

This evening, The Epoch Times is releasing a powerful new documentary that tackles that exact question. It’s called Truth Under Fire: The Framing of Charlie Kirk.

It dives into how years of media distortion and character assassination built a monster, turning a husband, a father, and a Christian into a “racist,” “fascist” bigot that many believed deserved to be gunned down. Here’s the trailer.

Watch the Full Documentary

Charlie Kirk faced nonstop death threats. Yet through all of it, he kept doing what he believed mattered most: speaking to young people, challenging their assumptions, and pushing for honest debate without name-calling or hatred.

Because, as Charlie said, “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. That’s when civil war happens because you start to think the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity.”

The documentary features voices like Robby Starbuck, Benny Johnson, Andy Ngo, Charlie’s pastor, and more, offering a raw look into how common death threats really are, why political violence is becoming accepted, and why Charlie’s voice was so threatening.

I got early access to the film — it’s excellent. It’s informative, emotional, and only about 30 minutes long, so it’s an easy watch.

For the next 24 hours, the film is completely free for anyone who wants to see it. After that, it goes behind a paywall, so I encourage you to take advantage and watch it now.

Visit this link — or click the thumbnail below — to watch The Framing of Charlie Kirk.

Watch The Framing of Charlie Kirk