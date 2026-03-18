This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Loftus

The neocon chicken hawks are falsely claiming that Joe Kent’s second wife, Heather Kaiser, “works” for The Grayzone, an independent left-wing news site.

This is an outright fabrication, a smear by association. Kaiser is not an employee at The Grayzone. She co-wrote one Grayzone article, which was published in 2023. That article was about U.S. funding for Ukraine.

Alas, the chicken hawks are too scared to fight in wars, and they’re also too scared to correct the record, because that would be an embarrassing admission now that they have all bought and re-sold the lie so many times.

In a conspiratorial Substack post Wednesday, suggesting Tulsi Gabbard is running a palace coup, Erickson mentioned Kent’s wife again.

“It is a tragedy that he lost his first wife to an ISIS attack in the Syrian Civil War, which he is just now blaming on Israel. He got remarried to a woman who works for a former Hezbollah and Russia Today mouthpiece whose publication is long suspected of ties to the Kremlin. The publication is anti-Israel and pro-Iran,” Erickson wrote, linking to this tweet from a so-called “investigative journalist,” Bree A. Dail, who posted a misleading screenshot and falsely claimed she was an “employee.”

Dave Reaboi, a political operative best known for his goofy “I Know What Time It Is” tank-tops, repeated the lie Tuesday:

Erickson later re-reposted another follow-up smear from Reaboi:

Again, this is false. Insinuating that Kaiser “works” at The Grayzone is false. Insinuating that she is a national security threat is false — as well as sleazy.

If you are reading this and are spreading this bogus fabrication, please correct the record. But also … maybe just leave his wife out of it?

If you want to mindlessly fling mud to signal in-group status, fling mud and be a tribal monkey, but don’t go full Bolshevik and sully his wife’s name while you’re at it.

It is totally unbecoming, though perhaps unsurprising, behavior from neocons who hold themselves in such high moral regard — all the while engaging in these lowly smear and cancellation tactics.

I know it’s difficult for you, but have a modicum of class, please.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share