This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A group of minor league baseball players took a bold stand against a forced political statement this week, even at the cost of a potential win on the field.

As NBC News reported, the York Revolution announced they were canceling today’s game after multiple players declined to wear jerseys with rainbow sleeves to celebrate Pride Night.

The Revolution’s game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would have marked the Pennsylvania team’s 11th Annual Pride Night.

Instead, the game was forfeited.

Revolution team officials released a statement bemoaning the move by its players and slamming them:

Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey, and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game. As a result, and out of respect for the Pride Community and the York community as a whole, the York Revolution has decided that the game on Thursday, June 18, will be forfeited and that Pride Night will continue on as the feature element of the evening at WellSpan Park. To be clear, this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York.

The York Revolution is a member of the North Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and is based in York, Pennsylvania.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball was established in 1998 and serves as Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League.

This marks the second time this week the world of baseball has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding Pride Month.

Earlier this week, three San Francisco Giants pitchers faced a warning from Major League Baseball after wearing bible verses on their Pride Night uniforms at the Chicago Cubs’ stadium on Friday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, starting pitcher Landen Roupp walked out to the mound with “Gen 9:12-16” written right next to the Giants logo on the special edition pride hat in protest of the demonic agenda.

Relief pitcher JT Brubaker also wrote “Genesis 9:13-15” on his cap, and reliever Ryan Walker added a similar reference on the side of his. Reliever Sam Hentges refused to wear the Pride hat completely.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” the MLB said in a statement on Monday.

The MLB went on to claim that the warning was “not disciplinary and had absolutely nothing to do with the content of the message,” adding that “writing of any kind, with any message, is prohibited per Major League Baseball’s uniform regulations.”

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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