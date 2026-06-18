The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
26m

York is Pennsylvania Dutch country. You know those Amish get all hot and bothered for Pride night.

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Catherine Harris's avatar
Catherine Harris
2h

Writing of any kind is inconsistent with their beliefs, but putting a demonic pride flag on their sleeve is perfectly fine. Whatever.

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