The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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weedom1's avatar
weedom1
2h

Unfortunately most people are so addicted to their entertainment and brands, that they aren't strong enough to vote with their pocketbook. So speech discrimination persists.

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Bill Johnson's avatar
Bill Johnson
2h

I think you are beating a dead whorse. ;-) A better solution is Vote With Your Money and Your Feet!!

We were big Cubs fans for years, 2nd generation both me and wife, following both of our fathers. When the cubs sold out to the elite, and they took cubs off of WGN America, we left baseball for good. Have not seen, been to or followed MLB since.

If MLB wants to kowtow to the queer crowd, let them. Vote With Your Money and Your Feet!!

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