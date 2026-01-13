This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey recently appeared on a podcast from The Bulwark, an outlet that claims to be conservative while pushing every left wing, anti-Trump talking point in existence.

At one point, Frey is asked about the possibility of local police arresting members of ICE. The question itself is stunning, but Frey’s answer is beyond belief.

He actually says that the police are outnumbered and outgunned by ICE.

This man needs to be put into a straightjacket and left in a padded room.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR JACOB FREY: But I think the question that you’re getting to, which I have not wholly answered yet, is that you’re basically asking: can our cops arrest them? From a legal perspective, yes. From a practical perspective, to state the reality, it does get kind of hard when they drastically outnumber us and they have bigger guns than we do. We don’t want to create warfare in the street. We want to keep our communities safe. We’re trying our very best to do that. So nobody—our police officers, ICE agents, civilians—nobody can act illegally. Nobody can. We’re trying to find the best way to prevent these ICE agents from acting illegally while not causing a firestorm on the street. Am I saying it won’t happen? No, I’m not saying it won’t happen. What I’m saying is that I am in charge of keeping the peace and directing our police officers, and I have to keep everybody safe. So I can’t commit to anything. TIM MILLER: It’s crazy that you’re even there, right? I can’t commit one way or another to how our law enforcement officials should deal with rogue federal law enforcement. And it’s like these are the “don’t tread on me” guys, and they have federal agents coming into your city, menacing your citizens who aren’t doing anything illegal. And you have to have a separation-of-powers discussion in the mayor’s office. It’s crazy.

Here’s the video:

Mayor Frey deserves to be removed from office and prosecuted for what he has done to this city. For him to be openly discussing the possibility of using the local police against ICE agents is simply unreal. How is he still in office?

