STORY #1 - The White House just amplified claims of U.S. forces using technology most people didn’t know existed.

This isn’t a movie plot.

A Venezuelan security guard described radar systems shutting down without warning, skies filled with drones, and a small unit of American operators using weapons so advanced they neutralized hundreds without resistance. The account was considered credible enough for the White House to circulate.

Some dismiss it as psychological warfare. Others say this class of technology has existed for years—and what the public sees is always generations behind.

Either way, the age of invisible warfare is already here.

STORY #2 - Violence at anti-ICE protests is escalating—and the lines are blurring fast.

This isn’t just about illegal immigration anymore.

ICE has removed child rapists and murderers from the streets,something most Americans support. But as those operations expand, protests are turning more aggressive, with officers attacked and roads blocked.

At the same time, U.S. citizens are being caught in the middle. Some have been punched, detained, and threatened by ICE agents—even after complying and proving their citizenship.

Instead of accountability, both sides are retreating to extremes: “Abolish ICE” on one end, and “ignore everything” on the other.

The country is heading toward a collision—and no one seems willing to slow it down.

STORY #3 - Trump is now receiving briefings on possible military strikes against Iran.

That alone should get your attention.

Iran’s supreme leader is openly taunting Trump, protests are spiraling amid an internet blackout, and Tehran says it is fully prepared for war. At the same time, reports confirm the White House is reviewing potential strike scenarios.

With propaganda flooding both sides and facts hard to verify, the risk of miscalculation is rising by the hour. This is how wars begin.

Maria walks through what we know—and why this moment is more dangerous than it looks.

