The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julinthecrown's avatar
Julinthecrown
1h

RE violence at anti-ICE protests, here is one Substack-er - 'bad cattitude' (AKA El Gato Malo)'s - point of view:

"the whole point is to act badly, provoke reaction, and then act as though the reaction were the story, that self-defense is aggression, and that those trying to clean up your mess or deal with your violence are the mess making bad guys.

"you “lead with sympathetic characters” (like women and children) and you “play to the audience who isn’t there.”"

And:

"the whole point is to be so provocative and violent that only violence can serve to resist or constrain it, then they call you violent."

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/the-horns-of-the-ice-dilemma?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pam's avatar
Pam
2h

Slow motion civil war. We're getting there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture