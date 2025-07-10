This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Megyn Kelly has suggested that Attorney General Pam Bondi’s days in the Trump administration are “numbered” after the fiasco with the DOJ and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Kelly criticised Bondi over what has been described as the worst ever rollout of information by the DOJ, noting that nothing new, especially relating to a supposed ‘client list’, has been released since Trump took office.

“Just look at the influencer thing. Just take a step back,” Kelly said, adding “What kind of an attorney general would pretend she’s giving new information to some of the president’s most loyal advocates in the press? You know, buying ink by the barrel.”

“Either Pam Bondi knew she was about to embarrass some of his most loyal surrogates out there, and did that willingly, or she didn’t take the time to make sure what was in those binders,” Kelly said referring to Bondi’s previous action in giving a bunch of prominent conservative influencers binders which turned out to contain nothing but old information about the case.

“She was too lazy to actually figure out none of this is new,” Kelly emphasised.

“And yet she called a meeting with the influencers that included Kash Patel the head of the FBI and the sitting vice president,” the host continued.

“So she’s either lazy and incompetent or she willingly humiliated some of the president’s most loyal supporters. Neither one of those is good. And that’s why, I’m sorry, but I’m going to predict her days are numbered as a member of the Trump administration,” Kelly posited.

Kelly is right, Bondi has come across as uninformed and almost uninterested lately when it comes to the Epstein case, one of the biggest coverups in history.

The host also criticised both Bondi and Trump’s testy responses to a reporter who asked a question about the Epstein case yesterday, noting “Good grief. That was no bueno, guys. That was no bueno, OK?”

“What is she saying?” Kelly asked of Bondi, adding “She’s nervous. And the truth is not her friend, for whatever reason.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are suddenly very interested in the Epstein case, despite having done absolutely nothing to progress it while in power for four years.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Dan Goldman led Committee Democrats in a letter demanding that Bondi release any Epstein-related evidence that refers to Trump that the DOJ and FBI have previously withheld.

