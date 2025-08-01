This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Megyn Kelly reacted to all of the new information coming out this week on her podcast and she did not mince words. Kelly came right out and said that Hillary Clinton should be in prison.

There are lots of Americans who agree with that idea.

Especially now, as all of this is coming to light. In the segment below, Megyn stresses that while Hillary Clinton and her people were falsely accusing Trump and his team of being Russian assets, there were real consequences for some of them who had their lives ruined and even went to jail.

From Megyn’s site:

Can I just stop for a second? This woman should be in jail. Literally, Hillary Clinton should be behind bars and so should the people who work for her who did this. This is so blatantly corrupt. She wanted to distract from her email scandal. She cooked up a plan to accuse Trump of being a Russian agent in order to distract from her own legitimate scandal. She made up a scandal about Trump being a Russian asset, and they banked on the intel agencies working with her to perpetuate this lie. And it appears they were only too happy to assist. That is what this scandal is about. Pieces of it we knew. New pieces are coming in by the day thanks to these declassifications, and it is downright shocking. Do not believe that there’s no there there. The people who are saying that are wrong. They’re wrong. What just broke today moments before we came to air… was obviously provided to Michael Shellenberger and his Substack page Public before two minutes ago. He has a fantastic breakdown of what’s in… the annex to the Durham report. John Durham was the special counsel appointed under Trump to go through what had been done to him and try to figure out who did it, who helped, and whether anyone should be prosecuted. Well, even his information was not made entirely public.

Watch the clip:

When you think about it, it is amazing that Hillary Clinton has suffered no real consequences for what she and her people put Trump, and the rest of the country, through for years.

