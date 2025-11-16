This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Thousands of young protesters have taken to the streets of Mexico City to voice their frustration and anger at official corruption.

The demonstration, which saw clashes with police officers, was organised under the banner “Generation Z.”

A manifesto was circulated on social media that described the movement as one of Mexican youth who are revolting against violence, corruption and abuse of power.

Mexico has been rocked by a string of high-profile murders in recent months.

At the beginning of November, the mayor of the Uruapan municipality, a prominent critic of the government and the drug cartels, was gunned down during Day of the Dead celebrations.

Supporters of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez were seen wearing straw gats, a symbol of the mayor’s political movement.

Many chanted, “Carlos did not die: the government killed him.”

A small group of protesters tore down barriers around the presidential palace and were met with riot police who deployed tear gas.

Around 120 people, including 100 police officers, are reported to have been injured in the clashes.

Clara Brugada, mayor of Mexico City, said on X that “violent expression violates the rights of others” and condemned any act “carried out by a radical group of protesters.”

The Mexican government has described the protests as being organized by “the right” and promoted by bots on social media.

Protests also took place in other cities and regions, including Michoacan, where Carlos Rodriguez was murdered.

