Smug MSNBC lecturer in chief Rachel Maddow managed to outdo herself by being more despicable than ever, asserting that President Trump is “disgusting” for honouring a child who survived brain cancer.

Yes, really.

Democrats are bad enough for refusing to stand and applaud 13 year old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel who Trump made an honorary Secret Service agent during his Congressional address.

Instead of calling this out, Maddow defended Democrats and declared that Trump is the one who should be scolded.

“For the record—and this is disgusting—the President made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the President had something to do with that,” Maddow snarked.

WATCH:

This is just hateful.

The kid just wants to be a cop and do good. Trump made his dream come true while he’s still alive.

WATCH:

Trump was talking about working with RFK Jr. to try and reverse rates of child cancer, which have increased by more than 40 percent in 50 years.

Democrats wouldn’t even applaud that.

But Maddow went even further.

The comments came following another MSNBC loon Nicole Wallace saying she hopes the kid doesn’t commit suicide.

WATCH:

They’re simply evil at this point.

