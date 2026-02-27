This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The congresswoman at the center of Thursday’s wild closed-door testimony involving Crooked Hillary Clinton is not backing down from her Democratic haters, who are flipping out.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hillary Clinton’s lawyers abruptly halted the Epstein deposition on Thursday after a photo of Hillary was leaked to conservative podcast host Benny Johnson.

The photo of Johnson was provided by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Clinton left the room over the leaked photo, and when she returned, she sparred with Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

Following the incident, Democrats angrily lashed out at Boebert and her fellow Republicans.

“What is not acceptable is Oversight Republicans breaking their own committee rules that they established with the Secretary and her team,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) fumed at a press conference during a break in the deposition.

“We are sitting through an incredibly unserious clown show of a deposition where members of Congress and the Republican Party are more concerned about getting their photo op of Secretary Clinton than actually getting to the truth and holding anyone accountable,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) added.

Clinton’s lawyers also accused Boebert of violating the House rules by snapping a photo of Hillary and releasing it to Johnson.

Boebert responded perfectly to the outcry over her taking the photo, referencing an event Hillary Clinton would love to forget.

“No U.S. ambassadors were harmed in the taking of today’s photo,” she wrote.

This post by Boebert is, of course, in reference to the U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

As TGP readers know, Stevens was assassinated by Islamic terrorists who attacked the US Consulate in Benghazi on September 11, 2012, eleven years after the attacks on the World Trade Center.

The Libyan nightmare was the result of a war that President Obama and Hillary Clinton started. They never should have started the war in Libya, never should have placed Americans there unprotected, and when the Americans in Benghazi were under attack, they should have provided help.

Instead, four Americans, including Stevens, died in Benghazi as was famously portrayed in the movie 13 Hours.

