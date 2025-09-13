This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s roommate and possible transgender partner has been identified as 22-year-old Lance Twiggs.

Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner – a male to female trans, according to Fox News reporter Brooke Singman.

The transgender partner is cooperating with the FBI.

The FBI used Robinson’s texts with his transgender partner to solidify Robinson was the assassin.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Lance Twiggs was identified as Robinson’s ‘roommate’ and possible transgender partner who is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Daily Mail reported:

A 22-year-old wannabe professional gamer who lived with Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin gave cops incriminating text messages leading to his arrest. Lance Twiggs turned over Tyler Robinson, who lived with him in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, Daily Mail can reveal. Twiggs showed police texts from Robinson about stashing a gun linked to the Wednesday shooting of the prominent conservative activist at Utah Valley University (UVU), a law enforcement affidavit said. His identity was revealed as separate reports emerged from Fox and the New York Post which stated that Robinson was living with a ‘transgender partner’ who is co-operating with the investigation. It is unclear if Twiggs is the same person referenced in the reports and he has not been named in the affidavit. His grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, told Daily Mail that he was unable to comment on rumors.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share