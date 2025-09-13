This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner – a male to female trans.

The transgender partner is cooperating with the FBI.

The FBI used Robinson’s texts with his transgender partner to solidify Robinson was the assassin.

Per Fox News reporter Brooke Singman: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.

The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.

Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter.

Tyler Robinson was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, according to the probable cause affidavit.

22-year-old Robinson was arrested on Friday morning and booked on state charges; federal charges will likely be filed later.

A family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to the murder.

Robinson’s father, a veteran police officer, confronted him after Utah authorities released new photos of the suspect on Thursday.

