Editorial credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on The American Spectator and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Mac Ghlionn

If California politics were a circus, Katie Porter would be the clown who sets the tent on fire, then berates the audience for watching. Once touted as the Democrats’ “suburban supermom,” she’s now better known as the rage that roared — and roared again. Her campaign for governor is circling the drain, and the only surprise is that it took this long to swirl.

Porter’s now-infamous meltdown — caught on camera, of course — was less a momentary lapse than a revelation. In a fit of fury over a staffer wandering into her live shot, she unleashed a tirade that made Gordon Ramsay look saintly. Her excuse later? I’m only human. True, but humanity usually involves a conscience, or at least a filter.

There’s a special kind of irony in a politician who built her brand on moral righteousness turning out to be morally rancid in person. Porter once waved whiteboards on Capitol Hill like stone tablets from Mount Virtue, peddling transparency, fairness, and dignity. But off-camera, the halo slipped, the fangs appeared, and the mask of maternal benevolence melted into meanness. She’s the PTA mom who eats her young — the smiling face of progressive fury.

Her implosion is more than a personal meltdown; it’s a mirror of a deeper decay within her party. The modern Democratic elite loves nothing more than to sneer at normalcy while showcasing counterfeit compassion. They call it empathy; it’s really elitism with better PR. Porter’s downfall is the natural end for a movement that mistakes condescension for compassion.

That habit of righteousness revue was already on full display in 2023 when Porter solemnly declared that a “trans genocide” was taking place in America — one of the most reckless sound bites of the decade. It was a claim so detached from reality it bordered on performance art, the kind of hyperbole meant not to inform but to inflame. I wrote a rebuttal at the time, laying out what anyone with a grip on facts could see. There was no genocide, no systematic extermination — just a politician auditioning for sainthood in the church of hysteria. Porter’s words were calculated. They weaponized fear to signal compassion, proof that in today’s politics, emotion trumps evidence every time.

Her crassness is legendary even among colleagues. Staffers share stories of volcanic outbursts, aides reduced to tears, interns fleeing meetings like refugees. The woman who claims to fight for “everyday Californians” reportedly can’t stomach everyday humans. She treats the public like props in her performance of power, not partners in it. Porter’s politics always came wrapped in sanctimony — the kind that smells faintly of sanitizer and superiority.

And Californians are catching on. Once seen as a “fighter for the people,” she now just looks like someone who fights people. Voters don’t want a governor who confuses scolding with strategy. They already have one who mistakes vanity for vision. Most sane Californians don’t want Gavin Newsom 2.0, and Porter looks like the beta version: just as smug, half as camera-ready, and twice as combustible. Watching her try to explain her temper was like watching a malfunctioning robot short-circuit in real time. Somewhere in Sacramento, Newsom probably grinned. For once, someone else was making him look human.

It’s fitting that Porter hails from a party now defined by its disdain for the very people it claims to protect. Democrats once styled themselves as the party of the working class; now, they treat the working class like a lab specimen. Something to be poked, pitied, and promptly forgotten

Porter’s implosion exposes the Democratic disease in its purest form: ethical exhibitionism masking everyday cruelty. Behind every sermon about “equity” lurks a petty tyrant, and behind every “I care” tweet, an eye-roll for the help. The modern progressive performs sincerity like it’s scripted. And Katie Porter deserves an Emmy.

Her fall from grace will be written off by the pundit class as sexism or media bias, of course. It always is. The party that preaches accountability is allergic to it. But this time, even loyalists are cringing. The viral clips aren’t “taken out of context.” They are the context — a glimpse into what happens when piety puts on a power suit

Her campaign’s collapse is richly deserved. Californians have endured blackouts, tent cities, water crises, and lectures from multimillionaires who live behind gates. The last thing they need is a governor who bullies her staff and belittles her base.

Katie Porter’s political obituary won’t be tragic. It’ll be comic — a cautionary tale about what happens when ego’s behind the wheel and reason’s in the trunk. The Democrats’ darling of decency turned out to be just another hall monitor with a God complex.

Now, more than ever, Californians need discipline. Katie Porter, bless whatever’s left of her heart, needs decaf.

Copyright 2025 The American Spectator

Share