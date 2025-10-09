The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G S's avatar
G S
6m

This is a typical leftist. If her behavior was unusual for a leftist, it might be noteworthy. Unfortunately, this is the norm.... for leftists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

She seems nice.....

This country's recent descent to hell has been facilitated in no small way by the legions of Karens that outdo their male counterparts in hostility, authoritarianism and general unpleasantness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture