The knives are out for Katie Porter.

Katie Porter, the former Democrat Rep. who is currently running for California governor, shredded one of her staffers in a newly unearthed video obtained by Politico.

The abusive outburst happened in July 2021 while then-Democrat Rep. Katie Porter spoke with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in an online exchange.

Porter lashed out at a masked staffer who could be seen in the background.

“Get out of my f*cking shot!” Porter shouted as the staffer tried to correct something she said about electric vehicles.

“You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot,” Porter said as she pounded her fists on a table.

WATCH:

Katie Porter released a nonsensical statement to Politico.

“It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress,” Porter told Politico in a statement. “I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

The newly released video of Katie Porter shredding her staffer comes just one day after she melted down during an interview with award-winning investigative journalist Julie Watts.

Julie Watts interviewed nearly a dozen candidates running in California’s primary for governor, which will be held in June 2026.

Katie Porter was the only candidate who refused to answer Julie Watts’ question about whether she needed votes from Trump supporters.

Porter arrogantly said she doesn’t need any votes from Trump supporters in California.

“How would I need [Trump voters] in order to win?” Porter asked. “If it is me versus a Republican, I think that I will win the people who did not vote for Trump.”

Julie Watts pressed Porter about Trump voters and that is when she melted down and tried to end the interview.

WATCH:

Katie Porter is a nasty, mean woman. She previously poured scalding hot mash potatoes on her ex-husband’s head.

Recall that Katie Porter also threatened Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan over text.

“I am a United States Congress woman. You can lecture me on professionalism. And see what happens,” Katie Porter said to Farrah Khan in 2021.

