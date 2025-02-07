Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) just opened up about the Democratic Party’s woes in a 13-minute conversation with Puck News’ Tara Palmeri, detailing its self-inflicted wounds and warning that the damage may be beyond repair.

The conversation started with the confirmation of Attorney General Pam Bondi, to which Fetterman admitted she was “qualified” for the job as the only Democrat who voted for her in the process.

“She was the Attorney General of the third-largest state [Florida] in the nation, and she was a DA for 17, 18 years. So, in terms of qualifications, she absolutely was a serious person.

“And in her politics and other issues, I wouldn’t agree with those things. So if everything is a no, or everything is a freakout, or you refuse, or you demand purity in every interaction, then you’re never going to get anything done,” Fetterman said.

The discussion shifted to Trump and his plans for Gaza, which Fetterman admitted might not be such a crazy proposal after all.

Fetterman called Trump’s idea “provocative” but said it forces “a very more honest conversation of Gaza.”

With “90% of the housing… destroyed or severely damaged,” he asked, “Where are you going to live? What are folks going to do?”

He pointed out that Gaza has “no utilities, there’s no water, there’s no kinds of structures.”

“How can you live in just a destroyed war zone?” Fetterman asked. “Where are you going to live if you don’t have electricity? What about sanitation and those kinds of things and other basic services?”

As for claims that Trump’s plan is a real estate grab, Fetterman shut that down: “I don’t personally believe that they’re going to turn… Gaza into a Trump Plaza kind of a situation.”

Next came the burning question: why are voters abandoning the Democratic Party? Fetterman blamed the party’s “shaming and scolding,” including calling Trump supporters “fascists” and “dopes.”

He argued that this name-calling has caused them to “lose the argument”—and more importantly—voters.

“I think their [Democrats’] primary currency was shaming and scolding and talking down to people and telling them, ‘Hey, I know better than you,’ or ‘You’re dopes,’ or ‘You’re a bro,’ or ‘You’re ignorant,’ or, you know, ‘Don’t you—how can you be this dumb?’

“I can’t imagine it. Like, and then, by the way, they’re—‘They’re fascists. How can you vote for that?’ And, you know, when you’re in a state like Pennsylvania, like, I know, and I love people that voted for Trump, and they’re not fascist, you know, they don’t support insurrection and those things.

“And if you go to an extreme and you become a boutique kind of a proposition, then you’re going to lose the argument. And then we have done that,” Fetterman said.

The bombshell dropped when Fetterman admitted the Democratic Party had fractured its relationship with white men so severely that he’s “not sure” if it’s possible that it can be repaired.

TARA PALMERI: “How do Democrats win back white men like yourself?”

JOHN FETTERMAN: “I don’t know. And truthfully, I’m not sure if that’s possible, to be honest.”

“Once we’ve kind of turned their back on that demographic, it’s going to be difficult to rebuild and replace that with those voters.”

Fetterman admitted that the Democratic Party has been “seriously eroding” support from white men by lecturing them on what kind of behavior is acceptable.

“Men’s the problem. Men are to blame. Or their masculinity is toxic. Or unless you’re able to conform to our very strict kinds of definition of what we think’s appropriate, well, then, hey, I’m going to find an alternative. And they [men] have done that,” Fetterman explained.

This is devastating because white men comprised 34% of the total electorate in the 2024 US presidential election. And when you account for the fact that a large chunk of young men (18 to 29) flipped from Democrat to Republican in just one election cycle, the situation looks even more bleak for Democrats.

If Democrats stay on the path of alienating men, the trend of young men flipping sides will continue, keeping the Democratic party out of the White House for years to come.

Instead of heeding Fetterman’s warning, Democrats have doubled down, blaming “racism” and “misogyny” for their crushing defeat.

This will ultimately kill the Democratic Party. Good riddance.

Watch the full conversation below.

