The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat's avatar
Pat
3h

We already know that Trump hitched a ride on Epstein's plane to go from Florida to New York, and that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar a Lago for hitting on a masseuse. If there was anything else in the Epstein files, the FBI would have used it before 2024. Surely Musk knows that as well, so why does he make the claim? Some suggest it is to force the release of the Epstein files and Trump is in on the plot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
DaughteroftheKing's avatar
DaughteroftheKing
3h

PRAYING for ALMIGHTY GOD to provide President Trump and Elon Musk HIS SELFLESSNESS, WISDOM, GUIDANCE, MERCY and GRACE toward each other for the continued good of our nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
106 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture