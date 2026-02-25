Joe Rogan was left stunned, staring in disbelief as he read a “f*cking crazy” email Jeffrey Epstein wrote in 2018 on his show.

The email was so blunt and direct that Rogan said it could not be interpreted in “any other way” than what most of the public fears happened.

We’re covering that story and nine more today. Here are the day’s top headlines.

#10 - A stunned @JoeRogan stares in disbelief as he reads a “f*cking crazy” email Jeffrey Epstein wrote in 2018.

The message, written as a reply to a woman named Masha Drokova, reads:

“your friend alleza told me about the project she is doing researching a really bad guy that gets children for sex sent to his island. she almost fainted when i told her that person is me”

“Holy sh*t,” Rogan reacted.

“Like that’s just there. There’s no way to interpret that any other way.”

“‘… children for sex sent to his island. That person is me,’” Rogan said, quoting Epstein.

“That one is f*cking crazy.”

#9 - Dr. Casey Means leaves Democrat Senator in a precarious situation after she claims birth control methods are “safe and effective.”

SEN. MURRAY: “There are decades of evidence showing that every one of these birth control methods is safe and effective.”



CASEY MEANS: *deep breath* “I’m curious if you’re aware of what the side effects of hormonal contraception are?”



SEN. MURRAY: Crickets

H/T: Chief Nerd

#8 - President Trump “can’t believe it” as Elizabeth Warren STANDS UP for his plan to stop insider trading in Congress.

“They stood up for that. I can’t believe it.”

“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she’s here? Doubt it.”

#7 - Nancy Pelosi claims “I stood up” as CNN confronts her with Trump’s comments about her stock trading.

CNN: “Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded tonight when the president talked about [the Insider Trading Act].”

PELOSI: “Well, we all did. I did, too.”

Who wants to check the tapes?

#6 - Trump’s transportation secretary says on CNN that Democrats just BLEW IT on “easy issues” when they refused to stand up — and voters noticed.

Jake Tapper had no rebuttal as Sean Duffy handed Democrats a beating for a minute straight.

“I think the question becomes, why doesn’t every Democrat stand up and go, ‘No, we want well-qualified drivers on American roads.’ That’s not partisan… I think those are easy issues, Jake. And I don’t think we saw Democrats stand up and support them.”

“We got some applause for the U.S. Olympic hockey team, but that was probably one of the only bipartisan moments of the night, which I think is too bad.”

“Again, if inflation’s down, Democrats should applaud it. If real incomes are up, Democrats should applaud it. Those are good things that we should support as Americans.

“And just because Donald Trump’s in office doesn’t mean you have to sit on your hands. You should applaud that because that’s good for America.”

#5 - Stephen A. Smith brutally responds to Zohran Mamdani’s two-ID requirement to shovel snow in New York City.

"Let me get this straight: If I'm a person in New York who wants to get anywhere from $19 to $30 an hour to shovel snow, I need 2 forms of ID. But Democrats are arguing on Capitol Hill, 'Why should you need ID to vote?' Make it make sense."

H/T: Jason Cohen

#4 - Ilhan Omar made her first public appearance since her infamous State of the Union outburst...and it was a total DISASTER.



CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gave her THREE chances to apologize for her barbaric behavior last night…she REFUSED every single one.



BLITZER: “The House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, advised your caucus, the Democratic members, to either skip the State of the Union address or sit there in silence.”



“Should you have just boycotted the address? And do you think you violated the guidelines set out by your own leader?”



OMAR: “No, I think it was really unavoidable the president talked about protecting Americans, and I just had to remind him that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents.”



Blitzer tried a different angle.



BLITZER: “Many members of your Democratic Party criticized their Republican counterparts when they interrupted president Biden’s State of the Union address.”



“Do you have any regrets at all about the interaction we played between you and President Trump just last night?”



OMAR: “I do not, and I think many people look at that moment when the president says it is our responsibility to protect Americans and he does not acknowledge the fact that two Americans two of my constituents, two of our neighbors were were killed.”



Blitzer tried one final time.



BLITZER: “With hindsight, Congresswoman, do you think you would have been better off boycotting the speech like so many other democratic lawmakers did, or did you do the right thing by actually showing up there?”



OMAR: “I brought for Minnesotans up as guests for the Minnesota delegation. It was important for us to be there, to bear witness, to hold space for our constituents that have lived through an occupation from federal law enforcement, that have been terrorized, that have seen our neighbors been killed and and traumatized in so many ways…”



“And so, no, I think it was really important for my constituents to see me there. It was really important to my constituents to hear that I was reminding the president that Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed under this administration.”

Credit: Overton

#3 - Mike Johnson Explains Why He Didn’t Eject Democrats Over “Shameful” Behavior During State of the Union

#2 - Vaccine Mandates Are Polling Lower Than Ever

#1 - Bill Gates now publicly ADMITS that he had two affairs with Russian women while married to his ex-wife, Melinda.

In an apology to the Gates Foundation, he said:

“I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.”

This apology comes after emails surfaced from the Epstein files alleging Bill Gates had contracted an STD from “Russian girls” and had planned to secretly medicate his then-wife, Melinda, for it. Gates says these allegations are false.

“To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing,” Gates recalled, speaking about his ex-wife, Melinda.

“I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake I made,” Gates said to foundation staff.

“It definitely is the opposite of the values of the Foundation and the goals of the Foundation.”

Share