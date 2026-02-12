Joe Rogan didn’t hold back on Thursday in his latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Featuring guest Evan Hafer, Rogan said the Trump administration looks “f*cking terrible” over its handling of the Epstein Files, particularly as new revelations undercut claims that it was “a hoax.”

We’re unpacking Rogan’s cutting message and nine more stories today. Here are the top headlines.

#10 - Joe Rogan says the Trump administration “looks f*cking terrible” as questions mount over Epstein Files redactions.

Rogan’s message comes as the Trump administration questionably redacted the name of the sultan who appeared to send Epstein a torture video, as suggested in a 2009 email exchange.

In the publicly released email, Epstein wrote to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, “where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video.”

He replied: “I am in China. I will be in the US 2nd week of May.”

Sulayem’s name was initially redacted before members of Congress disclosed his identity.

“What is this?” Rogan reacted. This is not good. None of this is good for this administration. It looks f*cking terrible. It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax.”

“This is not a hoax. Like, did you not know? Maybe he didn’t know, if you want to be charitable, but this is definitely not a hoax. And if you got redacted people’s names, and these people aren’t victims, you’re not protecting the victim. So what are you doing? And how come all this sh*t is not released?”

#9 - Stephen A. Smith snaps, tells caller to “STOP WASTING” his time thinking about impeaching President Trump.

“I’m sick of this!”

“Let me tell you something right now. The hell with impeaching Donald Trump.”

“You convicted him. 34 felony counts. How many more convictions can they give him, Michael? How many more? What did he do?!”

“Not only did he not go to jail; he went to the White House! Stop wasting our time with all of this.”

#8 - Scott Jennings ignites CHAOS on CNN when he asks “how” the SAVE Act strips voting rights from people of color.



ALENCIA JOHNSON: “[Trump] is championing a bill that would take voting rights away from a lot of black people in this country.”



JENNINGS: “Wait, what voting rights is he taking away from black voters?”



ALENCIA JOHNSON: “Oh, if we look at the SAVE Act… That is actually going to continue to disenfranchise overwhelmingly a lot of people of color.”



JENNINGS: “How?”



ALENCIA JOHNSON: “There are so many civil rights organizations that have run the data. If we look at the way that it is going to disenfranchise black voters.”



JENNINGS: “How?”



ALENCIA JOHNSON: “It’s the same reason why Chuck Schumer called it Jim Crow 2.0.”



JENNINGS: “You haven’t said how yet!”



“76% of black voters think we should show an ID to vote, 80% of Hispanic voters, 83% of the American people. Are you saying that black voters are too dumb to know what’s good for them? It sounds pretty condescending to me!”



After Johnson repeatedly failed to say “how,” Abby Phillip stepped in as backup.



What followed was a fiery clash that spiraled into a 4-on-1 debate against @ScottJenningsKY.

WATCH:

Leave a comment

#7 - Bill O’Reilly exposes “The Big Lie” behind the Democrat claim that only 14% of ICE detainees are violent criminals.



“That is misleading in the extreme.”



Here are the “nonviolent crimes” that don’t fall under the 14%, according to Democrats.



• Drug trafficking

• All crimes of theft

• All crimes of fraud

• DWI

• Child pornography

• Child endangerment

• Child trafficking



This is like saying only 14% of sharks are dangerous because 14% kill while the others “only maim.”

#6 - Adam Carolla goes viral after asking how right-wing he can be when he holds these views.

ADAM CAROLLA: “People say to me all the time, ‘Oh, you’re Republican and right-leaning.’ I go, listen, I don’t own a gun. I’m not religious at all. I’m for abortion and pot smoking. How right [wing] can I be?”



BILL MAHER: “You’ve put your finger on the thing that makes me so incensed about the woke and the far left, which is they want to characterize people.”



“We’re not right-wingers… We’re just not willing to go along with your insanity. That doesn’t make us conservatives.”

#5 - CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Karoline Leavitt Defended Her Free Press Rights



“The Saudi Royal Guard freaked out because I dared to ask a question … and said, you can't come into the next event … Karoline, to her credit said, no Kaitlan's coming in with the rest of the U.S. press.”

Credit: Chief Nerd

#4 - RFK Jr. clip blows up online after he makes this raw statement on Theo Von’s podcast.

“We still did live [addiction recovery] meetings every day during COVID … I said I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day. I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

H/T: Chief Nerd

#3 - Stephen A. Smith says, “I will NEVER go against Donald Trump for closing the borders.”

“My position has been very clear from day one. Biden opened it. That’s why it had to be closed. If he had followed… Obama’s plan, who deported 3.1 million people, none of this would be necessary.”

#2 - Alex Jones Fires Off a Chilling Warning to MAGA

#1 - Joe Rogan gets blown away as he reads a “crazy” tweet naming Les Wexner as an Epstein co-conspirator back in 2020.

Six years later, the Epstein Files confirm it.

The person who called it was journalist @_whitneywebb, who wrote at the time:

“Your reminder that Leslie Wexner financed the mass rape and trafficking of thousands of American children for over a decade and, right now, he is sitting in a 26k square foot mansion in New Albany, Ohio thinking that he is above the law.”

“[Whitney Webb] is always way ahead with all this stuff,” Rogan said, giving her praise.

“That’s crazy!”

Share

I NEED YOUR SUPPORT!

This top 10 list takes a high level of skill, research, and effort to put together each day.

If you want this format to continue, reader support is what makes that possible.

I need about 100 new paid subscribers over the next month to keep this daily roundup going.

Join the 1% who keep this news free for everyone else.