Infowars’ Alex Jones joined the PBD Podcast on Thursday, diving into the Epstein files drama dividing the MAGA movement as President Trump’s DOJ, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, continues botching its handling of the situation.

The discussion took place on Thursday, one day after Bondi testified before Congress and was grilled over the DOJ’s mishandling of the Epstein case.

Jones said Bondi has handled the Epstein files horribly and warned POTUS is falling into a globalist trap that could politically destroy his administration.

“It looks terrible, it is terrible, it’s hurting Trump really bad, it’s hurting America. And again, my frustration is that it lets the Democrats, who are the ones that are really guilty if you look at the evidence, pretend that it’s Trump and the Republicans that are the pedo protection party,” Jones vented.

Jones also broke down how the Biden administration allowed anonymous tips to be filed about Epstein, which were used to pump the files with false accusations about President Trump.

Podcast host Patrick Bet-David and Jones later went over the fact that POTUS “dropped the dime” on Epstein by informing the police about the pedo’s sex trafficking network.

