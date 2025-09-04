This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Jen Psaki, the former Press Secretary of Joe Biden, allocated a whole segment on her propaganda MSNBC show to claiming that the White House is covering up something about President Trump’s health.

Oh the irony.

As we have extensively covered, their ‘evidence’ for these claims is that Trump took a couple of days off over Labor Day weekend.

Leftists would simply loved it if their demented fantasies came true.

While Psaki stopped short of saying Trump is terminally ill or already dead, her remarks are rich coming from someone who actively propped up Biden while he could barely function in office.

Psaki remarked, “That one, that’s pretty serious stuff. Now just to be clear, we went in a very quick span there. We went from Trump saying he hadn’t heard about the rumors of his death, to Trump saying he did hear about them from reports. So then back to Trump saying he hadn’t heard anything about any of it, in the span of approximately 60 seconds.”

She continued, “You really can’t make this stuff up sometimes. And look, we may never know why Donald Trump suddenly spent a week hiding entirely from the American public, but you don’t actually need baseless online conspiracies to explain why he might not want to show his face in public right now. I mean, for starters, there’s the polling, and boy is it brutal. Americans are more and more pessimistic about their lives right now.”

Trump didn’t hide. He was seen several times. This entire thing is just utterly stupid and desperate.

And when she says “Americans are more pessimistic,” she means Democrats.

