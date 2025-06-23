This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Update(1335ET): NY Times is reporting that advanced notice was given, which appears confirmation that plans of the 'retaliation' attack were leaked beforehand and was in many ways telegraphed publicly.

"Iran coordinated the attacks on the American airbase in Qatar with Qatar officials and gave advanced notice that attacks were coming to minimize casualties, according to three Iranian officials familiar with the plans," per the NY Times' reporting.

War theater? Or just one big test of US-supplied anti-air defense hardware? One regional journalist and pundit writes:

So far this is looking like the response we got in 2020 in response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani. A telegraphed attack on US base that did not result in fatalities but is “face saving” for the Iranian regime.

Some are claiming missile impact on some targets, which would indeed be a very serious development. But Qatar's Al-Arabi is saying there were no Iranian missile attacks on Iraq's Ain al-Assad base, which hosts significant US forces.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

And meanwhile markets seem to be taking this all in as a bit of staged war theater...

Some odd trading behavior to say the least, seemingly indicating markets aren't buying the 'spectacle' thus far...

* * *

Update(1242ET): The Iranian response appears to have begun, as it's raining missiles over Doha, Qatar. AFP journalists are reporting explosions over Doha, and Reuters has also cited witnesses to the blasts.

Axios is reporting that Iran has launched six missiles toward American bases in Qatar. "Iranian missiles were launched targeting US bases in Qatar and Iraq," according to JPost's Amichai Stein. i24News is reporting that "at least 10 missiles were fired at Qatar."

IRAN LAUNCHES MISSILE STRIKE AT US AIR BASE IN QATAR: TASNIM

UAE AIRSPACE IS CLOSED: FOX NEWS

AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM ACTIVATED OVER US AIN AL-ASSAD AIRBASE IN IRAQ ON ATTACK FEARS

IRAN LAUNCHES MISSILES AT US BASES IN QATAR, IRAQ AND KUWAIT

ALARMS HAVE BEEN REPORTED AT ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE IN KUWAIT

BAHRAIN URGES CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS TO GO TO SAFE PLACE

IRAN SAYS ITS ATTACK WAS FAR FROM QATAR RESIDENTIAL AREAS

Trump in Situation Room with Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs — CNBC

U.S. military jets are currently scrambling from bases in Saudi Arabia: Report

Iranian military statement: we targeted the Al-Udeid Base in Qatar with 'devastating and powerful' missile attack.

Anti-air defenses active over the Gulf:

It seems the Pentagon knew it was coming, and this may be telegraphed... perhaps more war theater:

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share